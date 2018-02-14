#Zexit: Praying for a resignation
2018-02-14 06:58
"I have never
known a man so insensitive to every shred of human decency and honour. He is
sick to his soul". These were the words of Bishop Peter Storey to me
yesterday in relation to Jacob Zuma.
I could not have put
it any better. I had truly hoped that last week's piece would have been my last
column about Jacob Zuma. A week later he is still hanging on to power.
Even the ANC seems to have
finally come to terms with the fact that this thoroughly corrupt man does not
care about his country, party or the individuals that went out of their way to
protect and support him all these years.
Watching the shenanigans
yesterday, I thought back about something ANC stalwart Cheryl Carolus said to me almost two
years ago in an interview. She despaired over the fact that Zuma "had taken
this country into the most divisive period of politics the country and ANC had
seen… not around policies, not around values, but around personal misdemeanours
that had to do with his own enrichment and benefit."
She then added: "Even
worse – he got good men and women to lie on his behalf, to effectively violate
the oath of office, to distort the truth… And on top of it… he set them up… He
let them speak all this rubbish and in the end he dropped them just like that."
The ANC now finds itself in a terrible mess. They have repeatedly asked Zuma to resign. He
said no… or rather he said yes, but with so many ludicrous pre-conditions that
it boiled down to a no.
By doing so, he forced
the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) to take the ultimate step to recall him. I have no doubt that it was a difficult
decision for them to take. I have often said that the ANC operates like a big
family. They like to keep problems inside the family and find it very difficult
to expel anyone – especially the old patriarchs. Thus they instructed Cyril
Ramaphosa on Monday night to make one final attempt to convince Zuma to step
down voluntarily. Ramaphosa took Ace Magashule with him and went to the
official residence in Pretoria.
Rumour has it that the
police at the gate would at first not let them in. Apparently they were told
that they were late and that the president had gone to bed. It was only at the
insistence of Ramaphosa (who is, after all, also the deputy president of the
country) that they were finally allowed to enter.
I don't know if this
is true, but I would well believe it. It would be in line with the total
disdain with which Zuma has treated everyone around him.
After another round of
requests (or pleas) were unsuccessful, the NEC finally decided to recall him.
However, contrary to the news reports over night, they did not give him any
deadline. "We will now give him time to reflect and then respond on the
decision," said Magashule.
When pushed on the
issue by the media Magashule said that they expected Zuma to respond by
Wednesday.
The real problem for
the ANC will be if he still declines to resign. The only options left to them then
are a vote of no-confidence or impeachment. Impeachment will take months. The
rules have not been agreed upon by Parliament and unlike a vote of no
confidence, it is not only a question of a debate and a vote. Parliament has to
prove that Zuma seriously violated the Constitution or law and/or is guilty of
some serious misconduct and/or is unable to perform the functions of his office.
That would presumably require hearings that will be very time-consuming.
So, if Zuma does not
resign, the only option to remove him soon remains a vote of no confidence.
The problem is that, according to the rules of Parliament, the EFF's motion has
precedence over any other motion tabled by the ANC or another party. Simply put
– first come, first served.
The ANC therefore is
faced with only three choices: 1) They vote with the EFF and then remove Zuma.
However, as stated before, the ANC will find it near impossible to give such a
big victory to the EFF. 2) They vote against the EFF motion and later table
their own. But if Zuma survives the motion it will be a massive blow to
Ramaphosa and will certainly have major implications for the financial markets.
The ANC will also have
to allow some time to lapse before tabling their own motion. More importantly,
when asked about this scenario, Jessie Duarte indicated to journalists on Tuesday
that the ANC does not want to create a precedent – suggesting that they would be
very reluctant to table such a motion.
The only other option
is for the EFF to withdraw their motion and allow, for the sake of the country
(!!) the ANC to table the motion. Unsurprisingly, the EFF has made it clear that it has no interest in doing so.
So the ANC is
ultimately dependent on Zuma to resign. And of course, he knows that, which is
exactly why he has been able to play hard ball with the NEC.
Without any doubt the
next 12 hours could be the most important, but also dangerous since the dawn of
our democracy.
Maybe Gwede Mantashe
was right. It is time to start praying. - Melanie Verwoerd is a former ANC MP and South African Ambassador to Ireland.
