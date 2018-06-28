De Lille victory a hard lesson for all political parties
2018-06-28 08:32
Political
parties are not private entities that can do as they wish in the management of
their internal affairs. They must comply with their own constitutions.
The
constitutions of political parties must themselves be constitutional. In other
words, they must be consistent with the Constitution of the Republic of South
Africa.
In summary,
these are the legal bases on which a full Bench of the Western Cape High Court
in Patricia De Lille vs Democratic
Alliance found the DA violated its own constitution in terminating Cape
Town Mayor Patricia De Lille’s party membership.
The party
failed on two key points. First, the federal legal commission that should have
decided De Lille's fate and made recommendations to the federal executive was
not properly constituted as stated in the constitution of the party. Secondly,
the party violated its own constitution by rushing to automatic cessation of
membership without fulfilling the requirement to give De Lille a hearing.
Political
opponents of the DA are understandably excited that the party that built its
reputation around the advocacy of constitutionalism has failed miserably to
practice what it preaches. Many of the DA’s opponents are heaping praise on De
Lille for fighting the DA. This is to be expected. In politics, the curse of
one party due to its own blunders is the blessing of another.
Leaders of
other political parties who feel blessed now would be naïve to think that the
ruling is applicable strictly to the DA. It was clear from the beginning that
the DA’s single-minded obsession and haste to get rid of Patricia de Lille,
without due regard to processes, would end in a legal and political
embarrassment.
But the
implications of the judgment go beyond the DA. It is a victory to all those who
are members of political parties and who wish to participate fully in the
activities of their parties in line with the agreed rules and policies of those
parties.
The judgment
entrenches in our constitutional democracy the importance of constitutional
conduct by leaders of political parties. They are not untouchable sovereigns
with absolute power to decide which of their own rules to obey, when and how.
Arbitrary conduct is outlawed. Legality gets a boost.
This is
politically significant because political parties, except the South African
Communist Party, by their very nature exist to win public power through
election to govern our republic. A party that cannot run its own affairs in
accordance with its own constitution would make the public doubt its ability to
comply with the demands of the Constitution of the republic. Constitutional
compliance must start with the internal culture of a party.
Patricia De Lille vs Democratic Alliance is a thorough reinforcement of Ramakatsa, a
2012 Constitutional Court judgment which found against the ANC for excluding
some of its members from participating in party structures ahead of the
Mangaung electoral conference. The ground-breaking Ramakatsa gave proper legal meaning to political rights – the right
to join a political party, to participate in its activities and to be subject
to equal treatment.
In Patricia
de Lille vs Democratic Alliance, the High Court referred to Ramakatsa several times. The court said
members of a political party are entitled to demand and obtain compliance with
the party’s constitution. After Ramakatsa,
there was Crouwcamp in the Supreme
Court of Appeal in 2014 which set aside the Civic Independent Party’s decision
to expel its leader. The court found the expulsion was invalid because the organisation’s
national executive committee that took that decision was improperly
constituted. This judgment is also cited in the Patricia de Lille vs Democratic Alliance decision.
Read together with the Constitutional Court
decision that will compel political parties to disclose their sources of
funding, the De Lille decision entrenches public accountability of political
parties. The fact that their internal conduct or decisions can be reviewed and
set aside by courts if found unlawful is an important accountability check. (The
ANC’s threat to discipline members who approach courts when they are throttled
by factions is unconstitutional.)
On the downside, though, the Western Cape
High Court refused to be drawn into the argument whether the Promotion of
Administrative Justice Act was applicable in the De Lille matter. The judges
conceded that it was tempting to delve into that debate, but they resisted the
temptation.
Had the court dealt with this issue, it might
have helped clarify one of the most dangerous, yet legally unresolved matters:
the extent to which a political party should exercise its power over its
members who occupy government positions that are subject to state regulations.
The separation of party and state requires resolution.
But it is clear that our courts are moving
towards holding political parties to account. Political parties need not
necessarily be in government before they are subject to scrutiny by their own
members and the public. Nor should the public wait for them to assume political
office before it is known who made it possible, financially, for them to ascend
to the top.
In a matter about access to information on
party funding, the Constitutional Court recently ruled in favour of disclosure.
It said such disclosure would free public representatives to do what they
promise and are obliged to do, unencumbered by potentially corrupt deals that
could be enabled by undisclosed public funding. It helps that Parliament has
passed a bill to facilitate disclosure.
Hopefully, it won’t be long before
prospective public representatives are compelled to disclose their tax
compliance status and their lifestyles are audited and results made public. We
are getting there. Surely.
- Mkhabela is a political analyst with the Department of Political Sciences at the University of South Africa.
