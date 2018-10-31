First Zille, now De Lille: Maimane's failed deals shows weak leadership

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi
Maimane's leadership qualities were put to the test by two deals he struck
with prominent party leaders, Western Cape premier Helen Zille and Cape Town mayor
Patricia de Lille. The deals have exposed him as a weak leader.
On 13 June 2017, Maimane and Zille called a
press conference to announce what was reported as a "deal" to end
their differences. The differences were about Zille's widely condemned "colonial
tweets". Maimane said Zille's tweets and her subsequent explanation to
justify them had damaged the DA's efforts to unite all races. He was also "personally
angered" by the tweets.
For her part, Zille apologised unreservedly
for the tweets and for undermining Maimane's leadership. She also recognised
the tweets were insensitive to victims of colonialism. Since then, Zille has
conducted interviews and published more tweets about colonialism. She has made
herself some kind of an expert on the subject – except that no one is
interested in this expertise. Maybe she will write a follow-up memoir when she
retires from government, entitled
Not
Only Negative.
Zille is always watching out for people on
social media who say something positive about Singapore or apartheid for her to
jump in and ask: "Where is the outrage?" To the credit of many South
Africans, they have since accepted that Zille
is Zille and they ridicule her and often condescendingly refer
to her as "gogo" or some other name when she starts on her "Singapore
lessons" or asks, as she often does: "Where is the outrage?"
It appears there was nothing unreserved
about her apology. There is a sense that she felt unfairly treated and that
Maimane succumbed to the outrage. She was told to shut up when she was not done
developing her
Not Only Negative
thesis. And the fact that her apology was made in a conference jointly
addressed by her and her leader, in which she undertook to restore her respect
for him, doesn't matter anymore. Not Only
Negative is Zille's new slogan to basically restate her views.
It doesn't help that our still-learning public
protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made some problematic finding about Zille's
comments as hate speech. They are not hate speech. They are prejudice which
comes out in the open from time to time.
This could be the reason South Africans,
including Zille's Twitter followers, have correctly decided to stop obsessing
about the matter because they correctly see it as Zille
is Zille. Maybe Mkhwebane should appreciate that. Imagine if you
are still trying to make sense of Donald Trump's speeches. Trump is, well,
Trump!
Unfortunately, however, Maimane cannot
adopt the Zille
is Zille approach. He
had pulled a big leadership coup by getting Zille to agree to shut up,
apologise and publicly declare her respect for his leadership. But it was a brief
convenience. Instead, she became louder and louder. The more she expressed her
opinion in public, the weaker and weaker Maimane became in the eyes of the
public and the potential voters he seeks to win over.
On 5 August 2018, Maimane struck another
deal with De Lille, in terms of which she would resign and the DA would not
pursue charges against her. The deal, which was announced at a joint press
conference, has proven disastrous because it's not entirely the clean break Maimane
thought it would be – or perhaps rushed to announce without thorough processing.
Now, all the shenanigans in the City of Cape Town points to Maimane's failure
to hold the party together.
He has become an easy target for
criticisms. Former councillors openly suggest that he is a front for "his
masters". From colonial tweets that won't go away to master-servant
allegations – it gets worse for Maimane.
He struck a deal with De Lille when clearly
her adversaries in the DA were not done with her. They are keen on haunting her
whether she is within or outside the DA. She is also not done with them either,
threatening to sue them in their individual capacities. In the meantime, she is
accumulating political capital as a victim of alleged DA racism. It's not clear
yet what she will do with that capital.
It does not help that the deal prevented De
Lille from securing what many South Africans would have liked to watch: a live
public inquiry on the allegations against her. Instead, the DA was found to
have violated its own constitution, a blow for a party that has at the heart of
its political strategy efforts to expose the ANC for failing to adhere to
constitutional prescripts.
Dark clouds could gather yet again after
the De Lille storm because the two most-feared councillors, Ian Nelson and JP
Smith, who are a thorn in her side, were not chosen to replace her. It won't be
easy for Dan Plato, the preferred candidate announced by Maimane.
When Table Mountain disappears under heavy
dark clouds in the next few months, Maimane's leadership will once again be questioned.- Mkhabela is a political analyst with the Department of Political Sciences at the University of South Africa.
Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.