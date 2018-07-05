'Get rich, get rich, get rich!' - the sickness killing South Africa
2018-07-05 08:36
It is
depressing to see desperate VBS depositors braving the cold winter nights on
the pavements of the bank's offices in the hope that they will secure their
deposits from the collapsed bank.
It is nauseating
when one juxtaposes the images of the poor depositors with the opulence of the
former directors of the bank and their associates. Their love for finer things has
been described in news reports and displayed on social networks.
What are we
to make of this scandal? Is this a case of "F*#% the poor!", as one
drunk director of African Bank Thami Sokutu once remarked while his bank was
collapsing under the weight of governance failures and reckless lending to the
poor?
In the case
of VBS it seems to be a case of "F*#% the poor" multiplied. That is, if
you consider the fact that more than R1,5bn of tax payers' money from 14
municipalities who struggle to deliver services to the poor was deposited with
VBS.
They
deposited the money in contravention of the law and the advice of the South
African Reserve Bank soon after it came to its attention that taxpayers' money
was at risk of being swallowed by sharks in shiny suits.
The poor residents
of those municipalities will be told that they are not getting services because
of apartheid. They won't be told that there is a new apartheid in town, a black
on black one whose main aim is to frustrate efforts to undo the terrible legacy
of old apartheid. The slogan of the new order is: "F*#% the poor!"
It was
indeed not surprising that the wife of one of the VBS executives who enjoyed
the display of opulence on social media responded to a query from a journalist from
the Citizen by telling him, "F*#% you!"
This being
the month to celebrate the centenary of late global icon Nelson Mandela, one
could not help but retrieve an instructive lecture in his honour. Delivered by then president
Thabo Mbeki, the lecture should have helped us reconsider our relationship with
money and how it has become a defining feature of what is worth.
It is worth
mentioning that that lecture was not like the typical lectures that are
seasonal in ANC politics, reaching their numerical highs like the party's membership
ahead of elective conferences, only to die down soon after the elective conference.
One lost count of the number of "lectures" delivered ahead of the ANC's
54th conference in December last year.
Almost
every week there were lectures given by leaders of the ANC and its alliance
partners typically in honour of people they and the audiences knew little about.
The concept of the lecture and the profundity that is inherent in it was
shamelessly butchered beyond recognition.
The
so-called lecturers were nothing but factional lobbyists unashamedly using dead
people's names to gain factional votes. No wonder then that once the elections were
over, the so-called lecturers went into hibernation. Until the next elective
conference, of course. But I digress.
The lecture
worth retrieving is as relevant today as it was when it was delivered, or even
before it was delivered given the historical context and the sources from which
Mbeki drew, including the Holy Bible. You see, the durability of the quality of
message separates a lecture from a political speech masquerading as a lecture.
At the core
of the Nelson Mandela memorial lecture of 2006 was that we live in an economic
system where the worth of human efforts are measured only by monetary value.
Mbeki observed: "Thus every day and during every hour of our time beyond
sleep, the demons embedded in our society, that stalk us at every minute, seem
always to beckon each one of us towards a realisable dream and nightmare. With
every passing second, they advise, with rhythmic and hypnotic regularity – get
rich! get rich! get rich!"
With what
we know about VBS and the ever-increasing rate at which public funds disappear
as reported by the Auditor General, it's difficult not to conclude that our
society is sick. It's driven by the mantra "get rich! get rich! get rich!".
It doesn't matter the modalities. While we lament the cash-in-transits heists,
they are actually nothing compared to the officialised heists of tax money
earmarked for the poor.
But for
those seeking to get rich quick, it matters not that the money is stolen. As
Mbeki stated, "thus, it has come about that many of us accept that our
common natural instinct to escape from poverty is but the other side of the
same coin on whose reverse side are written the words at all costs, get rich!"
It had
become perfectly obvious, Mbeki said, that many in our society, having absorbed
the value system of the capitalist market, have come to the conclusion that,
for them personal success and fulfilment means personal enrichment at all costs
and the most theatrical and striking public display of that wealth.
"What
this means is that many in our society have come to accept that what is
socially correct is not the proverbial expression, 'manners maketh the man',
but the notion that each one of us is as excellent a human being as our
demonstrated wealth suggests!"
In this
Mandela month and year, let's revisit Mbeki's lecture and ask ourselves whether
our society can be redeemed, how and when. One is making his suggestion fully
aware that Mandela himself was a victim of the inverse expression "money
maketh the man" when funds supposedly earmarked for his funeral were
stolen by government officials in the Eastern Cape.
But such is
the extent of our society's moral degradation that a convicted fraudster who
served time in jail has, according to some senior officials in the governing
party, "done nothing wrong". Which is why he heads a committee of the
governing party tasked with sourcing public input for the party's election
manifesto ahead of next year's general elections.
No doubt,
the governing party will promise to launch the biggest anti-corruption drive since
1994 thanks to the energetic and selfless work of Tony Yengeni. And society
must believe that it will be so effective that all the people who commit fraud
like Yengeni himself will be locked up.
Could this
be the governing party's understanding of the "RDP of the soul" that
Mandela advocated and which Mbeki invoked in his lecture? Are we beyond
redemption?
- Mkhabela is a political analyst with the Department of Political Sciences at the University of South Africa.
