Mpumelelo Mkhabela: It's time for decisive decision-making, Mr President

The presence of Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership should be felt even in his absence. It's time he began to take decisive decisions on his advisors and political appointees, who, in turn, must deal with the relevant technocrats, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela

President Cyril Ramaphosa's consensus leadership style is under threat. When he took over the presidency in 2018, he enjoyed a huge stock of goodwill, sufficient only to help him set up office.