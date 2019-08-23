Mpumelelo Mkhabela: Only ANC caucus can give SA a public protector who is fit and proper
The ANC caucus will for the first time since the sixth Parliament
was inaugurated, deliberate on an issue that has far-reaching implications for
our democracy: the removal from office of the Public Protector, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela.
The ANC
parliamentary caucus serves as a platform where directives from Luthuli House
are discussed and decisions that substantially impact on the work of Parliament
are taken. The outcomes of such discussions typically inform not only the
substance but the tenor of debate in the legislature.
There are times
when ANC MPs would be very combative after the parliamentary caucus had come to
the conclusion that the party or president and/or his cabinet were under attack
from the opposition benches or public opinion makers on a particular issue. In
a way, the ANC parliamentary caucus is the unofficial Parliament (minus the
opposition) that operates behind the scenes.
The caucus is a crucial
informal structure that keeps the ANC united on contentious issues in the
parliamentary process. It serves as a vital link between the political
directive of the governing party in Luthuli House and the complex workings of
the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces that requires
lobbying and coaxing political opponents.
It is not
necessarily a rubber-stamp. Party leaders who participate in caucus meetings do
not always get their way without a debate. There had been instances of quiet
rebellion.
Confident and
experienced MPs typically debate and in some instances challenge issues placed
on the agenda even when, in the end, they would have no option but to follow
the leadership-imposed party line. For example, when Mosiuoa Lekota was party
chairman, he struggled to convince the caucus to give legislative effect to
same-sex marriages as per the ruling of the Constitutional Court.
Another example
was the failure of President Thabo Mbeki to convince outspoken MP Andrew
Feinstein of his views on HIV/Aids and the arms deal saga – among the most difficult
issues the ANC caucus had to deal with. He went on to write a book highlighting
his dissenting views.
Despite these
dissensions, members of the ANC caucus would show a face of unity when they
participate in parliamentary processes. It was not until the self-evidently
divisive era of Jacob Zuma, of numerous impeachment proceedings, that caucus
cracks that would otherwise be hidden became clearly visible.
The ANC is still
battling to deal with that legacy. Former minister Derek Hanekom is fighting
off attempts to discipline him for plotting with the EFF MPs to oust Zuma.
Now, the ANC
caucus will for the first time since the sixth Parliament was inaugurated,
deliberate on an issue that has far-reaching implications for our
constitutional democracy: the removal from office of Public Protector Busisiwe
Mkhwebane. It would be unprecedented.
Also unprecedented
would be the difficulty for Luthuli House to come up with a united position to
give its parliamentary caucus a directive. The difficulty will arise not because
findings by courts thus far of incompetence, dishonesty and disregard of taxpayers'
money, among others, against Mkhwebane are to be taken lightly. But it will
because two leaders of the ANC from whom the caucus would ordinarily look up to
for some guidance – the secretary general Ace Magashule and President Cyril Ramaphosa
– have themselves been the subject of investigation by the Public Protector.
Magashule is said
to have been favoured with what has been branded a "white-wash"
Estina probe. The Estina matter is not over as Mkhwebane is now doing the probe
taking into account the views of those who were meant to benefit from Estina. She
initially ignored them.
Ramaphosa is said
to have been prejudiced with the probe of the CR17 accounts. Details of
donations and email exchanges of CR17 participants have been splashed in public.
Ramaphosa's review application on the matter is before the courts. Deputy
President DD Mabuza and leader of government business in Parliament got a
favourable ruling when Mkhwebane cleared him of any wrongdoing in relation to
irregular expenditure of R5m related to Madiba's memorial service while he was
premier of Mpumalanga.
If any of these
members of the top six intervene in the ANC caucus, leading to the
parliamentary process to remove Mkhwebane, the public would assess their
intervention from the perspective of the outcomes of investigations against
them.
This puts
Ramaphosa in a very difficult position. Section 193 (4) of the Constitution states
that the president "may" suspend the Public Protector from office at
the start of parliamentary proceedings to investigate her incompetence,
incapacity or misconduct.
The same section
gives the president the power to remove the Public Protector after a resolution
of Parliament for her removal has been adopted by the National Assembly.
Given the fact
that Ramaphosa himself has crossed swords with Mkhwebane, will he be in a
position to suspend her – and risk accusations of bias? Or will he not suspend
her despite the gravity of allegations deserving of a suspension to avoid
accusations of bias?
In the final
analysis, the three most important people to persuade the ANC to take the right
decision would be National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, ANC chief whip Pemmy
Majodina and chairman of the portfolio committee on justice Bulelani
Magwanishe.
These three
parliamentary leaders could lead the ANC caucus on the matter. For a change, Luthuli
House can take guidance from the leaders it deployed in Parliament who have not
been investigated by Mkhwebane. There will also be the lingering specter of
judicial review by Mkhwebane herself, her EFF supporters or her opponents in
the DA over the process or outcome. What is certain, however, is that South
Africa needs a public protector who is fit and proper. Soon.
