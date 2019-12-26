Mpumelelo Mkhabela: Outrage over circumcision, traffic deaths remain a seasonal reaction

Despite the seasonalisation of public relations exercises on road safety, some things never change. For example, there are still two sets of laws: one for taxi drivers, the untouchable kings of the road who do as they like, and one for the rest of us.

In January matric results will be announced and another seasonal debate will ensue about the quality of our education system. There will be discussions about pass/failure rate and the quality of the passes. There will be complaints that the education system does not produce the right quality to meet the needs of the economy. Some government officials will tell us about the fashionable fourth industrial revolution, but they won't show us a public school that teaches robotics and coding. Instead, we have schools without basic laboratories. There will also be debate about the 30% pass mark and the plan to exit some learners before Grade12.

Just after the matric results are announced, the annual battle to gain access to universities and the failure of NSFAS to pay student fees on time will begin. The old problems of access to university education will be the subject of debates. This season will pass but the repeat is definitely scheduled. There must be a concerted national effort to stop the seasonalisation of national crises. Only then can we tackle the crises for what they are; not seasons we can't change.



- Mkhabela is a regular columnist for News24.

