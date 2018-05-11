It's DA v De Lille: The end of the affair? (Don't bet on it)
2018-05-11 08:14
It's been a
whirlwind few days for those following the Patricia de Lille saga.
The
Democratic Alliance (DA) and the former/current/possibly returning Cape Town
mayor head to the high court on Friday for some much-needed clarity on her
messy ousting from the party on Tuesday.
To be fair,
the writing's been on the wall for some time for De Lille. We all knew this day
was coming.
But the
DA's use of a party clause in her removal not mentioned before this past week,
its “cessation clause”, has made things a little more interesting.
To be
clear, the parties will not be arguing the merits of the DA's decision to cease
De Lille's membership today.
Rather, De
Lille wants the court to grant her urgent relief: to suspend the party's
decision to cease her membership for now (and by extension her position as mayor),
so that they can argue the full merits of her supposed "self-resignation"
on another date, while De Lille returns to her seat.
This is
essentially round one in what will be a long and protracted legal drama.
The court's
timely inclusion in this process will no doubt be a welcome addition to the
prevailing sense of "huh?" Capetonians have been feeling these last
three days.
Observers
and journalists may even be able to stop asking, "So wait, who exactly is
the mayor again?" – at least for now.
Technically
speaking, there is a vacant seat in the council, as city manager Lungelo
Mbandazayo has already notified the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of
De Lille's removal from the party.
However,
the IEC has indicated it will not advertise the vacant seat just yet, as it has
opted to comply with the request served on it to wait until after the court
rules.
That vacant
seat therefore is waiting to graduate to a vacancy. Confusing right? Yeah, we
know.
Ian Neilson
is currently the acting mayor of the city, and if the court rules in the DA's
favour, he will remain as such until the Cape Town city council calls a special
sitting to elect a permanent one.
The DA has however
said it is open to the idea of not filling the vacancy permanently for a few
weeks, to allow the parties to duke it out in court until finality is reached.
Thus, it's
up to our nation's courts once again to step in and give our politicians some
much-needed guidance on issues that, probably, should never have reached it in
the first place.
There's a
good chance the court will dismiss De Lille's request for urgent relief. While
the merits of her removal will inevitably be heard soon, a request for
potential reinstatement now would be "turning back the clock", the DA
have argued.
The DA has
removed her, and has made it clear it no longer wants her. "The horse has
bolted," the party argued in its papers. Let’s rather take our time and argue
the merits in full another time, essentially.
However, if
the court finds De Lille's arguments around irreparable harm, potential
prejudice and her lack of an alternative remedy compelling enough, we could see
her returning to her position sooner than we thought, for now.
Whichever
way the court decides, rest assured that today's legal sparring is only
just the beginning, and the messy mudslinging will continue in the coming
weeks.
De Lille
has flown in the big names, with the EFF's Advocate Dali Mpofu joining her team
once again.
A failure
to convince the high court today, and then again in the coming weeks of her
case, will no doubt see the issue taken to the Supreme Court of Appeal and the
Constitutional Court, ensuring the saga will have the bitter end it's destined
for.
The DA may not want to look any further than that, because somewhere thereafter
lies the 2019 general elections.
And the
closer that date approaches, the worse a messy and protracted legal battle with
their former mayor becomes for the party.
At least
Capetonians - the biggest casualties of this governance and public relations failure - will be granted their request for some relief of their own today.
- Paul Herman is a journalist at News24. He covers Parliament and politics.
