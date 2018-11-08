Gordhan meeting the Guptas is a sideshow, the real story is Zuma
2018-11-08 08:40
The crux of Pravin Gordhan's 68-page statement to Zondo: the crucial, central and clear role Jacob Zuma played to facilitate the grand and intricate project of capturing the state, writes Pieter du Toit.
Expect much
to be made of Public Enterprises Minister
Pravin Gordhan's admission that he,
too, met the Guptas while he was finance minister in former president Jacob
Zuma's Cabinet.
In a sworn
statement before the judicial inquiry on state capture Gordhan admits he met
the Guptas a couple of times, that they invited him to the Sun City wedding and
demanded a meeting in Saxonwold (he refused).
The EFF,
who has suddenly gone into full attack-mode on National Treasury, Gordhan and
anyone remotely associated with proper financial management, have already
issued a breathless statement accusing the former finance minister of being a
Gupta stooge because the Guptas "gained traction" during his first
term as finance minister.
It is, of
course, total hogwash. Gordhan's admission is nothing like
that of Nhlanhla
Nene, who recently resigned after it emerged he met the Guptas numerous times
as finance minister and that he lied about it on national television. Gordhan's
liaisons with the controversial capture clan were much fewer than Nene's, with
the one formal meeting arranged by Zuma and held at the presidential compound
at Bryntirion Estate in Pretoria.
And that's
the crux of Gordhan's 68-page anatomy of capture: the crucial, central and
clear role Zuma played to facilitate the grand and intricate project of
capturing and repurposing the state for narrow, rent-seeking ends.
Zuma looms
large in Gordhan's statement, intervening when his close friend
Dudu Myeni
couldn't get her way with SAA and when a shady deal to pay almost R6bn more
than what it was worth for a stake in Engen was stalled. To Gordhan it was also
clear that Zuma was dead-set on giving Russia the nuclear deal, a fact
confirmed by Nene in his colourful testimony where he detailed Zuma's repeated
During his second
stint as finance minister – between December 2015 and March 2017 – Gordhan and
Treasury became targets from within and outside Cabinet. His appointment
stalled the attempts to capture Treasury, which was central to the success of
the capture project. Treasury, whose functions are codified in the
Constitution, regulates government expenditure and procurement and if the
rent-seekers wanted to loot with gay abandon, it would have to be brought to
heel.
Gordhan
prevented this and Zuma enabled a dirty, covert war against him and Treasury.
He clearly sanctioned the assault in early 2016 on Gordhan by the Hawks'
Berning Ntlemeza, and then had his other hatchet-man, prosecutions boss Shaun
Abrahams, follow it up with trumped-up charges. Zuma sat back as Tom Moyane,
his deployee to SARS, went out of his way to undermine Gordhan, while inside
Cabinet Gordhan was attacked by colleagues like Bathabile Dlamini and hung out
to dry by Nathi Mtethwa and David Mahlobo.
And when
the Guptas' bank accounts were closed because of suspicious transactions Zuma
delegated the family's own minister of state, Mosebenzi Zwane, to lead a
Cabinet-level "inquiry", one which Gordhan refused to take part in.
- Pieter du Toit is News24's assistant editor for in-depth news.