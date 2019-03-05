Negative campaigning and 'war room' tactics heating up ahead of election
In an environment of stifled public discourse characterised by intolerance, mistrust and willingness to embarrass people instead of engaging them, political parties are becoming very weary of being brought to task, writes Ralph Mathekga.
One of the lessons
from of our experience with elections thus far is that our politicians increasingly
tend to resort to negative campaigning against each other, instead of making a
case about what they are offering.
This has become a
global trend experienced by some democratic societies, where negative
campaigning can become quite nasty. Our elections here in South Africa are no
exception.
In the months
towards the May 8 elections, we are witnessing a steady rise in negative
campaigning even amongst opposition parties. There are also sporadic complaints
being raised by some individuals who have taken matters to court relating to
views being expressed in the public dialogue.
There are
noticeable confrontations that have shaped the environment leading towards the
elections whereby political parties and leaders refer each other to courts over
remarks made in the public space. The tensions between the EFF and AfriForum are
one example of public dialogue gone wrong.
AfriForum has been
able to obtain court judgments against EFF leader Julius Malema following
complaints that Malema incited illegal occupation of land. The EFF, on the
other hand, has also undertaken to sue a political analyst for having said that
"The EFF are graduates of the corrupt ANC".
In a court decision
delivered a few weeks ago, in a case involving current Joburg mayor Herman
Mashaba and former mayor Parks Tau, the judge held that Tau defamed Mashaba in
his public comment that the mayor hates being black. Mashaba won the court
battle, and Tau's comments were found to be hurtful and not fitting for a
decent political engagement.
After starting a
new political party following her stint at the DA, former Cape Town mayor
Patricia de Lille has threated to sue the DA for defaming her by distributing
the message that the party had fired her to root out corruption.
In an environment
of stifled public discourse characterised by intolerance, mistrust and
willingness to embarrass people instead of engaging them, political parties are
becoming very weary of being brought to task about their positions on matters. Instead
of openly defending themselves by providing reasons for their conduct including
taking a position on policy matters, political parties are generally intolerant
of criticism and they are defensive.
This is where
public discourse towards the elections is likely to be influenced by
communication "war rooms", as opposed to open and honest engagements
with people about matters that involve their lives.
The ANC is accused
of using a "war room" tactic to influence public perceptions about
the party in the time leading towards the elections. Recently, the ANC has
faced criticisms resulting from allegations that the party has utilised an
information "war room" set up by the controversial security and
facilities management company Bosasa. Of course, the DA has laid a formal
complaint against the ANC regarding the matter.
It is not the first
time that the ANC finds itself facing allegations relating to the its attempts
to hire brains with the aim to address negative public perceptions about the
party. The ANC was brought into a legal dispute relating to a public relations
contract towards the 2016 local government elections.
Surprisingly, it
matters to the ANC how the party is reflected upon by the public. I won't be
surprised if someone has been hired to clean up the possible public relations
fallout from the commissions of inquiry underway revealing how the party seems
to have been complicit in state corruption.
There is nothing
wrong with a political party investing in public relations and hiring people to
do such kinds of jobs. The challenge becomes when such a drive to shape public
perceptions becomes an obsession; whereby the party manufactures lies or
attacks individuals whose views are legitimately different from that of the
party. When such experience is encountered, political parties can resort to
atrocious means to delegitimise those who are genuinely critical of the party.
It is usually
political parties that are in power that tend to be more intolerant towards
criticisms and a rigorous public debate where the party's position is being
interrogated. In the case of South Africa, even some of the opposition parties
have shown discomfort when confronted with genuine questions about their
intensions. When it comes to intolerance of dissenting views, most parties in
South Africa share similar suspicions towards critical voices in society.
Therefore, being
nervous about the public discourse seems to be a South African problem, and not
necessarily something peculiar to the ANC.
It is worrying when
opposition parties harbour doubts about the authenticity of a public dialogue
about parties. Even more worrying is the subtle belief by the opposition that
they need their small "war rooms" to sort out public perceptions
about the missions of their parties. In that way, parties become susceptible to
disinformation as a tool to iron out negative perceptions about what they stand
for.
- Ralph Mathekga is a senior researcher at UWC's Centre for Humanities Research, and author of When Zuma Goes and Ramaphosa's Turn.
