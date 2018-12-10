Ramaphosa just washed his hands of the corrupt politically connected
2018-12-10 08:24
When confronted with the common political dilemma of having to consider pleas from the politically connected, Ramaphosa has washed his hands by appointing the most likely independent prosecutor in recent history, writes Ralph Mathekga.
President
Ramaphosa's decision to appoint advocate Shamila Batohi as the National
Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) is a thing of unconventional wisdom.
Having
had only a stint at the prosecution authority as a prosecutor during the
prosecution of the late cricket icon Hansie Cronje, Batohi is not an insider at
the NPA (National Prosecution Authority).
However,
Batohi must have been a keen observer of the shenanigans that have engulfed the
NPA in the last decade and must be fully aware of the extent to which the
prosecution authority has been politicised, as cases with deep political
implications continue to pile up for prosecution consideration.
What
has happened at the NPA in the past decade is nothing short of extraordinary.
It is not often that one president bungles the appointment of the head of the
prosecution authority three times consecutively.
Firstly,
it was Jacob Zuma's appointment of Menzi Simelane that the court found to have
been irrational and invalid due to Simelane's lack of fitness to occupy that
office. Zuma then appointed Mxolisi Nxasana to lead the NPA.
Even
stranger is that Zuma pushed Nxasana to accept a golden handshake and leave
office before his contract came to an end, paving the way for Zuma to appoint
Shaun Abrahams as the head of the NPA. The story got even more bizarre when the
court decided that Nxasana's removal was illegal, which nullified the
appointment of Shaun Abrahams.
The
appointment of Batohi brings to an end the era of unchecked executive
indulgence when it comes to appointing the top prosecutor in the country.
Ramaphosa
opted to follow a never before seen process in appointing Batohi. He appointed
a 'task-team', his preferred method of decision making when confronted with
tough issues to deal with. Batohi was appointed outside the conventional ANC
deployment process where trusted cadres are recommended to take up key
positions in society and government because they can be trusted to further the
political mandate held by the party.
In
appointing Batohi, Ramaphosa effectively side-lined the ANC and sought advice
from a non-partisan committee constituted solely for making this appointment.
In this manner, he was able to allow for the emergence of the prosecutor who
would not be obliged to return favours to the party when making decisions as to
which cases to prosecute.
Batohi
does not come with a burden from the ANC or any party. This is significant in a
situation where some senior members of the party might face prosecution
following state capture enquiry underway. In addition to state capture, ANC
leaders are generally under siege due to allegations of corruptions at various
spheres of government.
If
Batohi starts making unpopular decisions such as going after the powerful and
connected, it will be very difficult for those who are implicated to call in
favours with the president and ask for that "representation" as a way
to stay off prosecution. When confronted with the common political dilemma of
having to consider pleas from the politically connected, Ramaphosa has washed
his hands by appointing the most likely independent prosecutor in recent
history.
Batohi
has her work cut out for her, including having to lead a team that is comprised
of both willing men and women on one side, and potential mutineers on the other
side. It will be naïve to conclude that the problem with the NPA is limited to
leadership. There is no doubt that Zuma singlehandedly destroyed the meaning of
leadership in that institution.
However,
the rot would have certainly spread below leadership level; even within some
quarters of management level. An internal clean up and reorientation plan is
required at the NPA.
For
Batohi's Project Clean Up to gain grounds, she must enjoy protection from
political hacks who have mastered the art of delegitimising state institutions
responsible for meting out justice.
As
for those comrades who are accustomed to political protection, Pontius
Ramaphosa has washed his hands of the obligation to protect anyone from prosecution.
Without political support and willingness to defend the independence of the
office, Batohi's work will amount to nothing more than managing a crisis.
- Ralph Mathekga is a senior researcher at the Centre for Humanities Research (CHR) at the University of the Western Cape. He is author of When Zuma Goes and Ramaphosa's Turn.
