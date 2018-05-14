Why the ANC in North West could be heading into groundbreaking territory
2018-05-14 08:06
The
latest instalment in the ongoing North West saga is the decision by President Cyril
Ramaphosa to place the province under administration.
It
is very clear that Premier Supra Mahumapelo has no plan to listen to anyone calling
for his removal, including his political bosses in Luthuli House. The move by
Ramaphosa is aimed simply at cutting off Mahumapelo's oxygen so he can begin to
cooperate with Luthuli House.
With
all major decisions about spending money and making payments now left to the
task team that would take over key functions in the province, Mahumapelo will
begin to run aground and possibly abandon ship in the province. This is how it
is all expected to unfold unless Mahumapelo launches a fightback campaign,
which I think he is likely to.
The
last time the ANC national leadership took over the running of a province on a large
scale was back in 2011 when former president Jacob Zuma marched into Limpopo
and placed five departments under national administration. While there were
genuine concerns related to widespread financial impropriety in Limpopo by then,
Zuma's decision was also meant to reign in then premier Cassel Mathale who – together with you-know-who – allegedly bankrupted the province in a tender
rampage episode to have hit my home province.
Just
as was the case with the Limpopo saga, the North West story is a mixture of
genuine concerns to address financial impropriety which resulted in the
collapse of service delivery in the province and the political machination to
deal with an unwanted provincial leadership whose continued existence poses a
threat to the ANC in the 2019 elections. There are, however, major differences
between the then decision to place Limpopo under administration and the
reported attempt to play the same card against North West.
When
Zuma placed Limpopo under a caretaker government in 2011, he was fully in
charge of the party and he encountered no significant resistance to his
decision. The situation that Ramaphosa confronts in relation to North West is
quite dicey.
The
national leadership of the party seems not to be united on what to do with
Mahumapelo, hence the North West ANC leadership under Mahumapelo might mount a
resistance that is backed by some within the national leadership of the party.
It has always been my view that the reasons put forward by the ANC when placing
Limpopo under administration in 2011, could have been challenged in court if
the province was under control of a different party.
Thus,
had it not been for the hegemony and clear domination of the national
leadership of the ANC back in 2011, the provincial leadership of the party in
Limpopo could have approached the courts to challenge the decision.
The
last few weeks have shown beyond any doubt that North West is run by a
franchise of the ANC which sees itself as autonomous from the national
leadership of the party. The only things that Mahumapelo's provincial executive
seems to share with the national leadership of the ANC are the brand and
insignia.
If
that is the case, which I think it is, the ANC in North West will most likely
not accept the decision to place their franchise under administration.
Mahumapelo and his allies will most likely make a case that they should be
allowed to remain in business. We might for the first time see the ANC in a
province contesting the decision by the national government to place a province
under administration.
What
makes things more complicated for Ramaphosa is the fact that provinces are
actually not satellite offices of national government; they are an autonomous
sphere of government with clearly defined constitutional authority to carry out
their political mandates. This means that national government cannot
arbitrarily or whimsically walk into a province and declare intervention
whenever it is politically expedient to do so.
The unfortunate part in this saga is that even crooks are entitled to question the constitutional basis of any intervention by national government into provinces. The North West saga is not ending, it has only reached a new level which could prove even more difficult for the ANC to manage.
- Ralph Mathekga is a Fellow at the SARChI Chair: African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy at the University of Johannesburg and author of When Zuma Goes.
