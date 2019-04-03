It's your move, ANC
2019-04-03 12:39
Cyril Ramaphosa has to show decisive leadership. Is he just an actor in a play, the script of which he cannot write? What does he have to say about the ANC's statement in support of Ace Magashule, asks Redi Tlhabi.
In response to the explosive allegations of
corruption, criminality and malfeasance revealed in the much talked about new
book by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture,
Magushule tweeted: "Our work towards electoral victory for ANC cannot be
deterred by fake news, smear, and gutter journalism of papers.. The ANC will
soldier on to a landslide victory. We remain unshaken and undistracted."
It is to be expected, I suppose, of
Magashule to obfuscate and invoke the authority of the past as a shield. In
that statement, he was not even subtle about erasing himself and locating the
party within this mess. Basically, he wants to convince the world that it is
the party, and not him, that is being questioned and persecuted. You'd really
have to be an incurable fool to fall for that.
What is bizarre though, is the ANC's own
manic and frantic statement in support of Magashule. Barely 24 hours after the
exposé, the ANC, without having read the book exploring the paper trail of
corruption and questioning Magashule himself, released a statement: "The
African National Congress rejects today's vicious attack on our Secretary
General, as well as the other lies, fake news and propaganda attacks that we
are subjected to, with the utter contempt that these deserve. The ANC says,
HANDS OFF OUR SG."
This is the point at which I burst out laughing.
Who on earth thinks serious and ominous accusations involving state funds,
gangsterism, assassinations and looting can be brushed off with "hands off"?
Anyone with half a brain can guess from
whence this statement came. However, the ANC does not get to carry on like
there is no stench in the air. Unless and until it issues a clear and emphatic
statement articulating its position in relation to the allegations against its
beloved secretary general, the statement issued in support of Magashule remains
the official response and must be owned by the party.
President Cyril Ramaphosa heads the party
that has spent the last few months trying to convince voters that the rot of
the past few years is not what the party stands for and that it was a few
individuals who acted outside the ethical framework. We know this not to be
true because every step of the way, the ANC supported wrong-doers, denied the
extent of the damage and much of what it was asked to answer for, is being
confirmed with every passing day of various commissions of inquiry.
There is much that remains to be tested and
confirmed, but there is no doubt that we are beyond just smelling the smoke but
are now engulfed by the inferno. The fire has spread. It is visible and its
blaze continues to consume every layer of our democratic edifice.
We now know that it is disingenuous of the
ANC to try and separate itself from the actions of its former president and his
foot soldiers. Jacob Zuma was not the problem. The ANC was. And still is. Its
MPs giggled in Parliament, applauded his asinine answers when asked to account
and let's not forget the party's victimisation of former public protector Thuli
Madonsela.
The ANC stopped at nothing to usurp the
authority of the public protector's office, often starting parallel inquiries
that had no legal basis, all to vindicate a soiled president. It is the ANC
that did that, not Zuma. And when the Nkandla matter was taken all the way to
the Constitutional Court, it is the ANC that watered down the gravity of the
apex court's ruling.
When state capture red flags were being
hoisted, it is the ANC that, through its previous secretary general, Gwede
Mantashe, claimed that there is no state, no party that has been captured, only
a handful of people. Now that the full extent of the rot is being revealed,
again the party wants to take credit for that. Before all of this, the Guptas'
Waterkloof landing, using state resources and infrastructure, was dealt with
like an innocuous occurrence. Again, a cohort of Cabinet ministers reported
back on the issue and nobody was held accountable. There are many more
examples.
We are travelling towards an election that
comes at a time when our nation is battered and bruised by lies, impunity,
theft, corruption and a lack of accountability. It has become fashionable to
regard revelations of sordid activities by office bearers, as "an attack".
Even a president and ministers who are found by the courts to have violated the
Constitution, have reduced any inquiries about their conduct to "attacks".
Parliamentarians who breach Parliament's
ethics code claim they are being "attacked". Office bearers who waste
our taxes, whose departments flout rules and regulations, claim they are being "attacked".
It is the age of victimhood.
Ramaphosa has to rise up and show decisive
leadership. Is he just an actor in a theatrical play, the script of which he cannot
write? What does he have to say about the ANC's statement in support of
Magashule? Does he agree with the
expression of solidarity without even attempting to assess the veracity of the
revelations and the paper trail and testimonies on which they are based?
What does the ANC itself have to say? Is it
at all going to consider and learn from its recent history? Will the party again
coalesce around one of their own at the expense of our nationhood?
We are not even talking about Magashule
stepping down. We are not delving into the arduous journey of investigations
and prosecutions. The questions before Ramaphosa and the ANC are very simple
indeed; do you see the allegations and revelations against your secretary general
as an "attack" on the party and will you, as you have done before,
mobilise the party's machinery in his defence? Your actions or silence will
tell us all we need to know. It's your move.
- Redi Tlhabi is an award-winning author, journalist and talkshow host.
