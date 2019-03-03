Mabuza's Eskom comment points to need to 'reskill' ministers
2019-03-03 11:24
Our government has a history of not listening to experts. What makes politicians believe that they can get by and succeed with just their struggle history, popularity and oratory skills, asks Redi Tlhabi.
Oh no! Our deputy president, David Mabuza
has just boldly stated and repeated three times that our electricity crisis is
a sign of growth. He used a factual but irrelevant fact to contextualise the
current problem.
It is true that post 1994, when South
Africa democratised, the new government had to make plans to deliver services
to millions of South Africans, who were previously shunned by the apartheid
government. It was not just electricity, but water, health, education and more
basic services.
This is not rocket science. It is an
obvious fact. But it has nothing to do with the hazardous situation in which
the power utility finds itself. And Mabuza would do well to read and listen to
the diagnosis by his colleagues in the Presidency, Treasury and Eskom
management itself.
Their assessment of the situation is
totally different from the deputy president's who, just a few weeks ago, was
appointed to lead a Cabinet committee to deal with the power crisis. It is
therefore worrying that in Parliament this week, he demonstrated a paucity of
information and understanding about the problems that beset the power utility –
problems that occupied prominent space in both the State of the Nation Address
and the Budget Speech.
The exodus of skilled executives, poor
procurement decisions, corruption and political interference are matters of
public knowledge. Add to that, the costly damp squibs called Medupi and Kusile
whose design flaws and unreliability will cost billions to fix.
But Mabuza believes, not only is our ailing
economy experiencing meteoric growth, but that the debilitating blackouts that
drowned our productivity and well-being a few weeks ago, are a sign of growth.
Mabuza's statement is up there in lalaland,
competing for "best out of touch with reality" award, with Minister
Nomvula Mokonyane's proclamation, "Let the rand, fall, we will pick it up."
She too was on the podium; confident, authoritative and paused for the
obligatory applause. Of course, there is very little coming from her now about
the harmful effects of an ailing currency and economy.
The buzz phrase coming out of some
ministers' mouths these days, is "Fourth Industrial Revolution". They talk about it as if it is something that
is still coming. Hopefully someone has already pointed out to them, that the
Fourth Industrial Revolution is already here. It is immense, all-encompassing
and requires far more than just giving children tablets at schools.
Our government leaders are not the only
ones who demonstrate a reticence or unwillingness to learn and embrace the
dynamism that is required in modern times. Who can forget Facebook chief executive,
Mark Zuckerberg's appearance before the US Congress last year? He was meant to
face tough questions over the data sharing scandal. But the marathon five-hour
hearing revealed that the men (mainly men) who dominate the Senate Commerce and
Judiciary committees were ill-informed and uninitiated in the language of the
sector.
They were perplexed and way out of their
depth as they failed to get Zuckerberg to adequately account for how the
innovative platform he started, is now being used to cause harm in elections,
the arms trade, race and people's private lives, whilst the company's profit have
grown. The politicians did not ask him these questions because many of them did
not understand what he was talking about.
Perhaps that is what politics does, it
creates survival based on attributes other than expertise and knowledge.
Seniority, popularity and charisma are often far more important than a
theoretical grasp, tactical expertise and practical experience.
From financial services to agriculture, all
sectors have to confront the impact of technology, climate change and globalisation,
and adapt accordingly. The world of journalism that I entered 21 years ago, is
vastly different from the one I inhabit today. Everyone has to reskill.
As more fields become specialised and
intricate, it is no longer enough to just write stories – any stories. Even for
journalists, there is an urgency to not just walk out of university with a
journalism degree but to specialise in economics, climate change, gender,
technology, health, science, energy, etc.
What makes politicians believe that they
can get by and succeed with just their struggle history, popularity and oratory
skills? Our government has a history of not listening to experts. Mokonyane
herself admitted this when she was communications minister and revealed that
South Africa has missed yet another deadline in the migration to digital broadcasting
system.
On the delivery of set top boxes, she admitted
that the government had not listened to experts. Our former president Thabo
Mbeki apologised back in 2007 for the country's power problems, saying "Eskom
was right and government was wrong" for not investing in more electricity
when it was advised to do so by the industry.
Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba
was obstinate when the tourism industry flagged the cumbersome visa
regulations. Whilst he may not have penned the regulations, he was the minister
when the public debate got heated and when the regulations were up for
implementation. He refused to engage and back down.
If President Cyril Ramaphosa is to succeed,
he must be bold and appoint a Cabinet of professionals who are confident to work
with experts, can hold their own in strategy conversations and are well
acquainted with the theory and practice in their fields.
- Redi Tlhabi is an award-winning author, journalist and talkshow host.
