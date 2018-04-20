Why nuclear weapons are no less barbaric than chemical weapons
The recent chemical attack in Syria was well-deserving of the
international condemnation it received.
The attack was referred to as "shocking and barbaric"
by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, while United States President Donald Trump
referred to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, as a "monster" and a "gas
killing animal".
Their statements underscore the world's zero-tolerance approach
to chemical weapons of mass destruction (WMD). Perplexing, however, is that
both these leaders still tolerate the existence of an even more shocking and
barbaric WMD – the nuclear weapon.
And they don't just tolerate its existence, they tolerate its
existence in quantities that, if ever used, could unleash a mass-extinction
event while turning the Earth into an uninhabitable wasteland.
Nuclear armed nations
Only nine of the world's 196 nations insist on being nuclear
armed. Between them, they possess an estimated 9 220 nuclear weapons with
a combined explosive yield exceeding 7 000 megatons.
To put this yield in perspective, the Krakatoa
volcanic eruption of 1883 was roughly 200 megatons, suggesting that these
nine nations possess the equivalent explosive power of 35 Krakatoa volcanoes –
all capable of spewing out radioactive ash.
The breakdown of nuclear arsenals across these nations is
shown in the following graph (figures obtained from the Bulletin of Atomic
Scientists).
Immediately apparent is that 90% of the world's nuclear
weapons belong to just two nations: Russia and the US. This extraordinary disproportion
persists as a legacy of the Cold War, during which the global nuclear arsenal
peaked at over 64 000 in 1986.
Unfortunately, the commendable arms reduction efforts over
the last three decades have ground to a sudden halt due to waning political
will and rising tensions between various nuclear armed nations.
In fact, in violation of Article VI of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation
Treaty which compels nuclear nations to pursue negotiations for nuclear
disarmament, the leaders of these nations seem intent on both modernising and expanding
their existing nuclear arsenals rather than reducing them.
It is unthinkable that the fate of the entire world hangs on
the continuation of peace between these nuclear armed nations.
Consequences of nuclear
war
It is widely known that a full-scale nuclear war would trigger
a hypothetical nuclear winter, which is similar in effect to a volcanic winter.
This phenomenon involves the saturation of Earth's
atmosphere with radioactive particulate matter dispersed by numerous, large-scale
nuclear detonations. This would block out sunlight causing global temperatures to
plummet, killing all plant life that relies on photosynthesis, followed swiftly
by the total collapse of Earth's biosphere.
Mankind would likely face extinction, as would most of the
animal kingdom.
What is not so widely known, though, is that even a minor nuclear
conflict – between India and Pakistan for instance – could have catastrophic
consequences for the environment and humanity.
A report
published in 2014 concluded that a nuclear exchange involving just 100 nuclear
weapons (average yield of 15 kilotons), would launch five million tons of soot
into the stratosphere precipitating a sudden drop in global temperatures that
could last beyond 25 years.
Much of the ozone layer would also be lost, exposing Earth's
surface to UV radiation increases of up to 80%. The combined effect of cooling
and enhanced UV would likely damage both land and ocean-based ecosystems, slash
global food production and trigger a global nuclear famine.
The report's lead author, Michael Mills, commented
that "in the 1980s, we learned that global thermonuclear war could render
the planet close to uninhabitable. Now, we know that even [regional] nuclear
war can cause great suffering worldwide, with potential for a lot of people to
die from starvation in regions very far from a conflict".
Double standards
erode overall WMD ban credibility
The following treaties apply to chemical and biological WMDs:
the Chemical Weapons Convention entered into force in 1997; and the Biological
Weapons Convention in 1975.
Both conventions are multilateral disarmament treaties
prohibiting the development, production, stockpiling, transfer and use of these
WMDs respectively.
The following treaties apply to nuclear WMDs: the Nuclear Non-proliferation
Treaty (NPT) entered into force in 1970; and the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty sealed
in 2017 – signed by 58 nations but not yet in force.
For almost 50 years, the NPT has served its purpose in
curtailing proliferation and reducing arsenal sizes of nuclear weapons, but the
time has come for all nations to adopt the more rational and democratic Nuclear
Weapon Ban Treaty.
The logic is simple:
- The Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty is consistent with its Chemical/Biological Weapon Convention counterparts;
- While the NPT exerts archaic discrimination in permitting some seemingly superior nations to possess nuclear weapons whereas others may not, the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty exerts no such discrimination – the treaty applies equally to all nations.
The fact of the matter is, if there is no excuse for any nation to possess chemical and biological weapons, then there is surely no excuse for any nation to possess nuclear weapons.
A mushroom-shaped cloud and water column from the underwater Baker nuclear explosion of July 25, 1946. A joint U.S Army-Navy task force staged two atomic weapons tests at Bikini atoll in the Marshall Islands, the first atomic explosions since the bombings of Japan in August 1945. (Photo: Wikipedia)
WMDs are potential
planet destroyers
The stubborn insistence of nuclear armed nations to possess
nuclear weapons, in the full knowledge that they can destroy not only mankind but
also 12 million other innocent species, epitomises our civilisation's lost sense
of morality.
It is deplorable that military strategists regard 3,8
billion years of evolution on Earth as mere collateral damage in the event of nuclear
war.
In truth, all WMDs are shocking and barbaric and none should
exist at all. If nations insist on perpetuating the principles of mutually
assured destruction and deterrence, then they should do so using conventional weapons.
- Robert J. Traydon is a BSc graduate of Engineering
and the author of 'Wake-up Call: 2035'. He's travelled to over 40 countries across six continents and worked
in various business spheres. His articles explore a wide range of controversial and current affairs from a contrarian
perspective.
