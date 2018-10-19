Ramaphosa's inaction over Moyane a mystery
2018-10-19 05:00
The saga surrounding the fate of suspended SARS
commissioner Tom Moyane has become the stuff of a legal soap opera.
In March of this year, President Cyril
Ramaphosa suspended Moyane and shortly thereafter Mark Kingon was appointed as
acting commissioner. More than six months have passed and Moyane has clung on.
As he has recently applied to the Constitutional
Court to set aside the institution of the Nugent commission of inquiry into
SARS and the Bham disciplinary inquiry into his continued position at SARS, it
is likely that the process has not even reached the halfway mark.
This is a most unsatisfactory state of
affairs. The challenge of tax collection has only become more challenging in
the light of declining economic growth and the imperative for an economic
stimulus. Moyane's Trump-like claim that
he was the best commissioner the country has had the fortune to have had notwithstanding,
there is a library of evidence which has been presented to the Nugent commission
which compellingly shows that SARS was degraded under the Moyane regime.
Agreed, tax collection increased to over R1
trillion during his tenure but that has to be placed in context. Increasing
rates and inflation, which, in turn pushes taxpayers into higher tax brackets
had much to do with this figure. Besides, over the past few years SARS has not
made budget by significant margins. Not all of this can be explained away by a
decline in the growth rate.
The evidence from senior members of SARS,
past and present, compels a conclusion that new management is urgently required
to restore health to the institution which, admittedly, has begun the road to
recovery under Kingon. But he is an acting commissioner and the institution
needs certainty as to who will permanently run it.
A turn-around is critical to the future of
SARS and hence to the ability of the country to fund a stimulus to the benefit
of millions who have no work.
The urgency of the matter and the core role
played by SARS compels decisive action. And the absence thereof, indeed the
existence of the opposite, where Moyane has led the president in a merry dance,
is inexplicable.
A decade ago then president Thabo Mbeki
fired the Director General of National Intelligence Billy Masetlha. This action
led to litigation that ended in the Constitutional Court. Of fundamental
importance to the Moyane imbroglio is the following passage from the
Constitutional Court:
"It is clear that the Constitution and the legislative scheme
give the President a special power to appoint and that it will be only
reviewable on narrow grounds and constitutes executive action and not administrative
action. The power to dismiss – being a corollary of the power to appoint – is
similarly executive action that does not constitute administrative action, particularly
in this special category of appointments. It would not be appropriate to
constrain executive power to requirements of procedural fairness, which is a
cardinal feature in reviewing administrative action. These powers to appoint and to dismiss are
conferred specially upon the President for the effective business of government
and, in this particular case, for the effective pursuit of national security… Procedural
fairness is not a requirement. The authority in section 85(2)(e) of the
Constitution is conferred in order to provide room for the President to fulfil
executive functions and should not be constrained any more than through the
principle of legality and rationality."
How,
you may ask, is the Moyane case deserving of different treatment? SARS is
surely as critical an institution for the governance of the country as National
Intelligence. The evidence which would justify a rational decision-maker to get
rid of him is more compelling than Mbeki had in respect of Masetlha and the
precedent is clear.
In
addition, the court in Masetlha distinguished between the contract of
employment over which further disputes could take place regarding compensation
and dismissal from an office. Why the president has not dismissed Moyane, leaving
it open to the latter to still claim compensation for loss of office, has never
been explained to the public.
Agreed
that, if Moyane was dismissed, he would rush to court but he has already done
so; hence the question: why not fire him, appoint a new commissioner, bring
stability to SARS and meet him in court armed with the Masetlha judgment and
the evidence obtained by the Nugent commission?
Of
course, the Moyane case is not the only one that has arisen in relation to SARS.
Judge Frank Kroon should, at the very least, be the subject of an inquiry by
the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as to how he came to give judicial approval
to a report that ruined the lives of a number of diligent public officials. And
that is hardly all that is required; accounting and law firms who were involved
as well as members of the Bar who produced what is a manifestly hopelessly
incorrect report should be the subject of further inquiry as well.
In
summary, what seems to have been done to reconstitute the principles of
accountability and transparency in this case has been too little and maybe too
late.
- Serjeant at the Bar is a senior legal practitioner with a special interest in constitutional law.
Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.