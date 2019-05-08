AfterVotingIExpect… SA tweeps have some big demands for incoming govt

South African citizens took to the polls on Wednesday to cast their votes in the elections, braving all kinds of weather to make their mark.

Many have voiced their opinions on what they hope the winning party will do to ensure a better South Africa for all, with South African Twitter doing what it does best and weighing in at #AfterVotingIExpect.

Some are serious, some are fun, and some are the best kind of wishful thinking.

Some just want President Cyril Ramaphosa to call or text them and for DA leader Mmusi Maimane to check up on them, as they "already have our numbers".

Have a look at what South Africans have been saying all day after casting their votes…