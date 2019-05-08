Almost 10% of voting stations didn't open at 07:00

Despite reports of its preparedness for the 2019 general elections, by 08:00 on Wednesday, some Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) voting stations had still not been opened.

The IEC tweeted that less than 10% of its 22 924 voting stations were still being opened by 08:00 on Wednesday morning.

Voting stations are meant to be prepared and opened from 07:00 to 21:00. But some Twitter users expressed their disdain at the IEC's lack of organisation.