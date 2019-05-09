ANC remains optimistic that it will hold on to Gauteng

While results in Gauteng's three major metros are yet to be tallied, the ANC remains confident that it will hang onto the province.

"It's still early days in Gauteng, as none of the metros have been counted yet. We are still waiting for Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni where most of the voters live, and their decision will decide where this province goes," DA head of statistics in Gauteng, Ashor Sarupen, told News24 at the Gauteng results centre in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

LIVE: #SAElections2019 - URGENT FLASH: Gauteng bunfight as ANC breaches 50%

As of 09:52, 17.76% of the votes had been tallied.

- ANC leads with 275 995 (50.15%) votes

- DA has 153 148 (27.83%) votes

- Lastly, EFF has 75 065 (13.64%) votes

The ANC remained optimistic, although it was still "early days".

"We are quite positive, the ANC is very optimistic with how the results are manifesting themselves, which is a demonstration of the confidence the masses of our people have shown in supporting the ANC.

"We are excited, but it is still early days. It's too early for us to call it in," ANC convener of legal monitoring and security in the province Ezra Letsoalo said.

The vote counting continues.

