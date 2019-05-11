ANC retains Eastern Cape with more than two thirds majorirty

The ANC retained its traditional heartland, the Eastern Cape, with 68.74 % of the vote on the provincial ballot when the final voting station was captured at around 23:30 on Friday evening.

However, it saw a slight drop in support, as it obtained 70.09% of the vote in 2014.

The DA, with 15.73 % is in second place, and the EFF in third with 7.84 %.

The DA also saw a drop in support, continuing its nationwide trend.

In 2014, the party obtained 16.2% of the vote. The trend that party grew in every election since 2004 in the province, is thereby halted.

The EFF saw significant growth, almost doubling its support from the 3.48% it achieved in 2014.

The UDM, whose base is firmly situated in the Eastern Cape, also saw a considerable drop in support.

Bantu Holomisa's party achieved 2.6% of the vote, compared to the 6.16% it had in 2014.

Newcomers ATM is in fifth place with 1.52% of the vote.

The FF Plus and ACDP also had marginal growth.

The FF Plus got 0.58% of the vote, compared to 2014's 0.31%, and the ACDP grew from 2014's 0.33% to 0,47%, buckling a downward trend in the province, as its share of the vote the vote declined in every election from 1999 onward.

The province saw a low voter turnout with only 59.51% of the registered voters casting their ballots.

