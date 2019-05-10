Battle for Gauteng: ANC claws back to 50%, as vote counting winds down

As results continue to pour into the IEC's results centre in Gauteng, the ANC has managed to claw back to the 50% mark, with more than a million votes counted in the province.

At 10:00, the board showed the party had dipped below 50%, with results showing growing support for the EFF, DA and the Freedom Front Plus.

The ANC, however, remained unshaken, saying areas where it had a stronghold had not being counted yet.

At 15:27, 1 990 out of 2 771 voting districts had been counted, which translates 71.82%.

The DA is still trailing the ANC, with 816 227 (27.78%) votes. This is a lower figure than the 30% support the party achieved in 2014.

The EFF is maintaining its position in third spot, with 14.28%, while the Freedom Front Plus is currently at 3.74%.

Vote counting has not yet been completed in the province's metros: Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

The tallying continues.

