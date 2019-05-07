City of Johannesburg to deploy 3 000 metro police across the city on election day

The City of Johannesburg has deployed 3 000 Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers split across two shifts ahead of voting day on Wednesday.

The City says the officers will be deployed to oversee traffic management and safety.

"JMPD Officers will remain on election duty until the evening of May 9 to assist with safety, traffic management at voting stations, escorting ballot boxes across the city as well as patrolling at the result centre in Auckland Park in order to mitigate any disruptions that may occur," mayoral committee member for safety and security, Michael Sun said in a statement.

South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in the country’s sixth democratic elections.

"We have plans in place with the South African Police Services to ensure that all JMPD officers are visible in the City to ensure that residents have a safe and secure voting day."

Emergency Management Services (EMS) will also be on stand-by to assist residents with medical emergencies or any incidences that may arise.

Additionally, Sun said emergency services would also be deployed to voting stations in each region to ensure the "well-being of all voters are taken care of".

‘Turn of the voters’

In his final update in the run up to the elections, Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chief officer Sy Mamabolo called for peace and calm on the big day.

"Let voting continue peacefully, calmly and without disruption and let us once against show the world that South Africa remains a shining light of democracy in action," Mamabolo said.

"The campaigning has been done; it is now the turn of the voters to have their say,” said Mamabolo.

Meanwhile, 21 suspects were arrested in the North West after allegedly torching an electoral officer's vehicle in Ganyesa on Monday.

Also, a school in Kraaipan village, North West, set to be used as a voting station, was also torched on Monday during a service delivery protest.

