Covering Election Day: How News24's projections will give you the edge

South Africans go to the polls on Wednesday in one of the most anticipated elections in recent memory - and it's almost impossible to predict how the dice will fall.

However, thanks to elections analyst Dawie Scholtz, News24 will be able to give South Africans a very clear picture of how the final outcomes are going to look when it starts publishing projections shortly after the first results come in.

Scholtz, one of the country's foremost election buffs, has constructed a mathematical model into which the Independent Electoral Commission's results will flow. The model takes this information and based on historical, demographic and other data will be able to accurately project what the final tallies will be.

"These numbers do not constitute a prediction, but rather a probable projection based on available and existing information to determine what the most likely outcome is for the ANC, DA, EFF and other parties," Scholtz says.

Adriaan Basson, News24's editor-in-chief, says he is excited about giving readers a clear picture of the state of electoral play early in the counting process. "This is a first for South Africa. We look forward to take our readers and users along on the journey and putting them in the picture."

Besides Scholtz's projections, News24's users and readers will be kept fully informed about the latest results, shocks and analyses from the IEC's results operations centre (ROC) in Pretoria.

Analysts Scholtz, Ralph Mathekga and Melanie Verwoerd will form part of News24's live broadcast from Pretoria from 18:00 on Wednesday. They will be joined by Basson, political reporters Tshidi Madia and Lizeka Tandwa and assistant editor Pieter du Toit.

Head of Video Jerusha Raath says News24 will stream interviews, debates and off-beat colour from the ROC. "The beauty about what we're doing is that we can stream, or broadcast, from anywhere and at any time. We'll be live from 18:00 on Wednesday and will keep going until the results are in."

News24's dedicated elections site is jam-packed with news, video, analysis and - the best of all - interactive maps with detailed results from previous elections and updated maps as the results start flowing in.

Under the news section, users can follow the day's events on our live feed and get the big picture view about what is at stake on Wednesday.

Check out all our live chats with representatives of the major political parties - and listen to the ANC's Ronald Lamola (who is expected to become a minister soon) talk about his party's prospects in our video section.

Clear, concise and informed analysis is found here. News24 is urging all voters in an editorial to vote for whoever they want to - but go and vote! Plus Scholtz's expectations for the elections are here.

Still don't know who to vote for? Compare parties' positions, policies and histories here.

