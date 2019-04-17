WATCH: DA delivers orange overalls, handcuffs to ANC headquarters

The DA sent a message to South Africa's governing party on Wednesday, with its Gauteng leadership delivering orange overalls and handcuffs to Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters.

Armed with a set of names of ANC members headed to Parliament and provincial legislature after the May 8 elections, DA officials said they ran their own objection process, separate from the official one run by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

READ: Why the ANC may be stuck with 'rotten apples' on its party lists until after elections

DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga claimed it had received over 500 000 objections against the ruling party on their website.

Msimanga said the party was calling on the ANC to do the honourable thing and force those people flagged on the party list to step down.

Msimanga, who was accompanied by Gauteng DA leader John Moody, said that while the IEC had cleared the ANC's candidates, ordinary people had a different message for the party.

"South Africans are saying these are not people that deserve to be in Parliament.

"We brought them uniforms so that we don’t have to use taxpayers' money to give to them when they serve their sentence. You have people who the courts have made rulings against. The courts have said these people lied. How do we begin to call them honourable?"

Some of the names on the DA's list are ANC deputy president David Mabuza, Fikile Mbalula, ANC Youth League president Collen Maine, Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, Faith Muthambi, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Supra Mahumapelo.

ALSO READ: Corruption, lies, killings, rape... the allegations against some of the ANC's list candidates

"There are people that deserve to go to jail. These are people that have shown that, with them at the helm of leadership, we are not going to be moving forward in South Africa," Msimanga said.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete, who was at Luthuli House, said the party would lodge a complaint with the IEC over the DA's actions which were interfering with the ANC's election rights.

'Cheap political gimmick'

He said that marching to an opposing party's headquarters "smacked of political immaturity".

"The parallel process by the DA is, therefore, a simple cheap political gimmick," said Legoete.

The spokesperson poked fun at the official opposition, adding the ANC felt sorry for the "Desperado Alliance and its leadership, who are clearly desperate..."

ANC officials then cleared the pavement of orange overalls, and Legoete said they would donate the garments and handcuffs to the police and correctional services.

Earlier this month, the IEC rejected 29 objections raised against some of the names on the ANC's candidate lists for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

Those who had objections raised against them included party chair Gwede Mantashe, who confirmed this to News24 earlier.

The ANC was forced to refer its lists to its integrity commission, following criticism of some of the names included, some of whom were implicated in corruption and state capture.

The party's National Executive Committee and its top six leaders now face the difficult task of deciding what to do with the integrity committee's report, which has red-flagged a number senior leaders, including Mabuza and Mantashe, both of whom are seen to be close to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter