EFF is the official opposition in three provinces

While the ANC has taken North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga as expected, the Economic Freedom Fighters will feel they have scored crucial victories in these provinces, growing their support to either maintain or ascend to the official opposition for the next five years.

The ANC has taken the Northern Cape with 57.54% of the votes, the North West with 61.87%, Mpumalanga with 77.23% and Limpopo with 75.49% of ballots cast.

While the governing party has retained control of these provinces, support for the black, green and gold has dropped across the board.

Meanwhile, the EFF has not only made inroads at a national level, but the party has grown across all provinces and is now the official opposition in three provinces surrounding Gauteng to the east, north and west of the province - Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West.

In the North West, the EFF retained its status as the official opposition with 18.64%, which is 178 013 of the votes cast in the province.

In 2014, the party garnered 13.20% of the vote.

In Mpumalanga, the red berets received 12.79% support, replacing the DA as the official opposition party after the blue party received 9.77%.

In 2014, the 10.4% of voters cast their provincial ballots for the DA.

In Limpopo, support for the DA dropped by 1.08 percentage points from its 2014 support, while the EFF grew its backing by just under 3.7 percentage points.

The ANC, while dropping some support, still secured more than 75% of votes, placing it firmly in control of the province.

