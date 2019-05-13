EFF on huge growth: 'Thank you, South Africa'

The EFF, on Monday, extended its "deep and sincere gratitude to the people of South Africa who came out in their numbers" to vote on May 8.

"We pay special attention to all who voted for the EFF, increasing our electoral support by 70% across the country."

The EFF's support nationally grew to 10.79% from 6.35% in 2014, News24 reported. The party will now occupy 44 seats in the National Assembly.

The EFF secured about 1.8m votes, up from 1 169 259 in 2014.

Out of the 48 parties on the national ballot paper, the EFF saw the most growth overall. At provincial level, the EFF is now the official opposition to the ANC in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West.

"We do not take it for granted that in each of the [nine] provinces more people believe in the EFF than they did in 2016 and 2014. It is a sign that our revolution is on [course] and soon it shall be realised and accomplished," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

"We therefore vow to continue the struggle with even higher intensity for the realisation of economic freedom in our lifetime.

"Thank you, South Africa, you will never regret voting for the EFF," Ndlozi said.

