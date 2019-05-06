Elections fever: Politicians answer your questions; Tutu casts his vote; and IEC investigating ballot boxes found in Limpopo

Monday marked the start of voting in South Africa as special voters, including Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, made their X. What does the IRR poll say about ANC and FF Plus warns of a continued legal battle with BLF.

Here are today's top election stories:

Tutu beams as he casts special vote

"Thank you for coming," Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu said as he blew a kiss at members of the media waiting to capture the moment he cast his special vote in Cape Town on Monday.

WATCH: 'Prince Buthelezi is on top of his game' - IFP answers your questions

The IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa sat down with News24's Fast News editor Sheldon Morais to answer your questions. Here'w what he had to say.

'You don't have to like me, but the DA is the future' - Mmusi Mamaine answers your questions



"I'm a deeply committed Christian. We must remember we operate in a constitutional framework. It is in our interest that we legislate for all citizens," Maimane said on abortions.

Ballot boxes found in Limpopo, IEC investigating - Mashinini

Just a few hours into the first day of special voting, the Electoral Commission of South Africa has been hit with its first challenge as ballot boxes were found on the streets of Tzaneen, Limpopo.

IRR poll suggests KZN, Gauteng could be hung, with ANC going under 50% in both

The latest pre-election poll undertaken by the South African Institute of Race Relations shows that Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal could be hung provinces, unless there is a late surge in favour of the ANC in both provinces.

FF Plus warns of continued legal battle with BLF

The Electoral Commission of SA put the integrity of the upcoming elections at risk by registering the Black First Land First as a political party without publishing their registration in the Government Gazette, FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said on Monday.



