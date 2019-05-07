Elections fever: SA asks Google who to vote for, threats of violence; and have you tried News24's party quiz?

South Africans face a monumental moment and the choice that we make may shape our future for decades to come. With the ANC likely to secure a majority in the national vote, the most contested battles lie in some key provinces where a majority for any single party is not beyond doubt.



Here are some of today's top elections stories:

IEC warns against 'criminal' attempts to disrupt the right of South Africans to vote



A day before the elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa has once again urged disgruntled South Africans not to disrupt the voting processes and allow people their constitutional right to vote.

What a coalition could mean for the future of Gauteng, South Africa and the 'big 3'

With all eyes on the national ballot, one should watch carefully for how the coalitions unfold in certain provinces, writes Mike Law.

South Africans ask Google who to vote for and if the EFF will win

Who to vote for was one of the top election-related questions South Africans asked on Google in the week leading up to the general election.

Be part of the elections-projections model



Dawie Scholtz has a plan but he needs your help. While South Africa prepares for its sixth democratic national and provincial elections, Scholtz is ready to sink his teeth into this big moment. He has devised what he calls an "elections-projections model" but he needs you to help him.

IEC removes deputy presiding officer from Benoni voting station following viral video

A deputy presiding officer at a voting station in Benoni, Johannesburg, has been removed following an investigation into the transfer of special votes.

North West school used as voting station torched in service delivery protest

North West Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Mpho Motlhabane is determined to get to the bottom of the torching of a school in Kraaipan village and has called for the swift arrest of the perpetrators. The school is a voting station.

Vuwani under lockdown as residents threaten violence ahead of the elections



Vuwani in Limpopo is under lockdown as residents threaten violence on the eve of the general elections. Several government services have been forced to shut down and police are already in strategic positions around the vast area.

'I'm ready to vote for corrupt ANC', says Marikana resident While some residents in Marikana in the North West have indicated they won't be making their mark in Wednesday's elections, others say they will vote for the ANC despite some leaders being "corrupt". Mzwandile Ngqothwana, a Marikana resident for the past six years, told News24 that although the party has been embroiled in corruption allegations he will still vote for it.

