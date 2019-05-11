ELECTIONS FLASH: Gauteng on the cusp, ANC clears 50%

Gauteng, the richest prize in provincial politics, remains in the balance as the ANC early on Saturday morning breached the electoral threshold of 50% support.

With only a fraction of Gauteng's 2 727 voting districts still outstanding, the state of play at 08:15 was:

- ANC: 50.05%

- DA: 27.63%

- EFF: 14.61%

- Freedom Front Plus: 3.61%

- IFP: 0.87%

The only parties that have increased their support since 2014 are the EFF and the FF Plus, which will both have more members in the provincial legislature than before.

The ANC (minus 3.6 percentage points) and the DA (minus 4.09 percentage points) have both lost support.

News24's projection, based reliable and representative figures, for the top three parties in Gauteng however remains stable:

- ANC: 50%

- DA: 27%

- EFF: 14%

The biggest growth in townships around Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekhuruleni was notched up by the EFF, with big jumps south of Johannesburg and in Soweto.

The ANC's biggest losses ranges between 4 and 7 percentage points.

The DA lost marginal support and gained marginal support around Pretoria.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections. Make sure your News24 app is updated to access all our elections coverage in one place.