A coalition in Gauteng is not an option, the ANC Gauteng chairperson and premier David Makhura said shortly before the party's final rally on Sunday.

Makhura said the party was confident of an overwhelming majority in the province. The Gauteng province has been hotly contested with opposition parties hoping to drop ANC numbers below the 50% mark.

Makhura said given the party's own research and independent polling, the party was sure of a win.

"We want a mandate to govern nationally and the Gauteng province without any coalitions. Coalitions don't work and we are convinced the work we did in this campaign we are going to get a very strong mandate."

He said the people of Gauteng had expressed confidence in the governing party, adding that, during his door-to-door campaigns as provincial leader, people had raised pertinent issues that the ANC needed to address.

These, he added, included unemployment and corruption.

"Here in Gauteng, we have been successful in ensuring there is a clean governance. We also want to address fundamental issues such as youth unemployment. Voters are saying to us the ANC must be given another chance, especially here in Gauteng and nationally... If you ask me, I'm very confident we will be back on May 9."

The host province in expecting over 100 000 people to attend its final rally at Ellis Park and Johannesburg stadium.

Makhura said they expect 1 800 buses will be bringing people to the stadium.

"This is easy for us, it no headache. For me getting this stadium full is a no-brainer. The critical focus for me is the May 8," he said.

