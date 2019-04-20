Habib gets roasted after questioning EFF election posters

Wits University Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib found himself the subject of much disdain on Saturday after questioning the positioning of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) election posters in "upper class" areas in SA.

In the Friday Twitter post, Habib questioned the EFF placing posters in upper class areas such as Houghton in Johannesburg and Umhlanga, in Durban.

The tweet read: "Does anyone have information on the EFF's poster deployment strategy? I am intrigued. The other day I saw their posters all over Houghton. Today I see the same in Umhlanga in Durban. Both are upper middle-class areas. Is this deployment a deliberate strategy or just by chance?"