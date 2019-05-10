The DA's premier candidate for Gauteng, Solly Msimanga feels the official opposition could have performed better in the province, which houses South Africa's economic hub.

"Personally, I think we could have done much better as the Democratic Alliance. We should have done way past 30- 35 % mark, but I think it is something that we should take back as a means to reflect," he told News24 at the Gauteng results centre in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on Friday.

His comments come as the DA struggled to achieve over the 30% mark it obtained in the 2014 elections.

Results in the province are slowly trickling in. At 17:10, 2 116 out of 2 771 voting districts had been counted, putting Gauteng at the 76.36% mark.

The ANC is currently enjoying the lead after it regained ground from this morning where it had dipped to below 50%.

Currently the party's support is at 50.66%, with over a million votes counted.

The DA is trailing behind them with 859 276 (27.23%) of the votes and the EFF remains in third position with 453 976 (14.38%) of the votes.

Msimanga however believes that the results may possibly change with 25% of the voting districts still outstanding.

"I think its an exciting time for the opposition in Gauteng. We see that the ANC has drastically dropped from the 54% that they were holding.

"The 50% will drop as more and more areas in the metros begin to share in their numbers. We still have 25% to go," he explained.

