The DA's premier candidate for Gauteng, Solly Msimanga feels the official opposition could have performed better in the province, which houses South Africa's economic hub.
"Personally, I think we could have done much better as the Democratic Alliance. We should have done way past 30- 35 % mark, but I think it is something that we should take back as a means to reflect," he told News24 at the Gauteng results centre in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on Friday.
His comments come as the DA struggled to achieve over the 30% mark it obtained in the 2014 elections.
Results in the province are slowly trickling in. At 17:10, 2 116 out of 2 771 voting districts had been counted, putting Gauteng at the 76.36% mark.
The ANC is currently enjoying the lead after it regained ground from this morning where it had dipped to below 50%.
Currently the party's support is at 50.66%, with over a million votes counted.
The DA is trailing behind them with 859 276 (27.23%) of the votes and the EFF remains in third position with 453 976 (14.38%) of the votes.
Msimanga however believes that the results may possibly change with 25% of the voting districts still outstanding.
"I think its an exciting time for the opposition in Gauteng. We see that the ANC has drastically dropped from the 54% that they were holding.
"The 50% will drop as more and more areas in the metros begin to share in their numbers. We still have 25% to go," he explained.
He further predicts that the ANC will lose the province.
"I think the governing party may end at 49%, which then says that we are still going to sit and talk about which way to go.
"If that is not the case then we are going to go back to our opposition benches and we are going to make sure that we give the opposition a chance to drive what government needs to do and hold government to account," Msimanga explained.
The tallying continues.
