'I want a president who is in touch with his people' – Eastern Cape voter

The road leading into a small Eastern Cape town named Libode is awash with streetlights full of political party posters in the run up to the May 8 general elections.



The fight for the most visible posters is clear: it’s the ANC, the prominent red and yellow of the the EFF, and the UDM. DA posters can be spotted here and there.

In the 2014 elections, the ruling party received an overwhelming majority in the region – over 80% of the votes. Just over 84 000 votes were cast. But how will people vote this time around?

Senzo Shange, a budding entrepreneur in his mid 30s sets up his equipment for the day’s work on the side of the main road, fraught with open sewers and litter.

Shange is a carpenter who has made Libode his home, saying he saw there was a need for his skill-set in the town.

The father of four dons an ANC T-shirt and a pair of shorts on the particular day that News24 meets up with him. His carpentry business is a few metres away from a taxi car wash.

"I started carpentry in 2006 and it was the love and passion for it that got me into the job," he says.

Carpenter Senzo Shange moved to Libode from KwaZulu-Natal for better opportunities. (Lerato Sejake/News24)