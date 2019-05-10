IFP party agent shot dead in KZN

The IFP has condemned a shooting in Greytown that left one of its party agents dead on Wednesday, following an altercation with other political parties.

Campaign chairperson Narend Singh said that circumstances surrounding Mthokozisi Ntuli's death just outside Vikindlala School, in Ward 1, were unknown, but were being investigated.

"What is known is that Comrade Mthokozisi Ntuli found himself amidst an election-related dispute inside the voting station, which later spilled over outside the venue. It is alleged that ANC members were involved. The IEC has confirmed that this tragic and deeply saddening event occurred on election day."

IEC provincial spokesperson Ntombifuthi Ntuli said it was thought that the NFP, IFP and ANC were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting.

"We know that the altercation started inside the voting station. Everyone thought it was done and dusted. When they met outside, a few metres from the voting station, it continued and resulted in one of the party agents being shot. The matter is being investigated by police."

She said a party agent from the NFP had been hospitalised after being seriously injured in the same incident.

"Our presiding officer unfortunately also does not know what the cause of the problem was, they know there was an argument between the party agents in the IFP and NFP and ANC. We still managed to get all the results out from that voting station."

Comment has been requested from KwaZulu-Natal police.

Meanwhile, Ntuli said that the IEC had captured around 90% of votes in the province.

"The thing that will take longer is the auditing process. We are pretty confident, we have set a 20:00 deadline for ourselves. We are happy with where we are now."

Numbers in KwaZulu-Natal thus far have put the ANC in the lead, with nearly 1.6 million votes (53.7%), the IFP firmly in second with 517 673, and the DA third at 408 924. The EFF has stayed under the 300 000 mark, with 278 923 by Friday afternoon.

