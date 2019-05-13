IFP set to address media following big election win

IFP president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) are set to brief media on their electoral performance which saw a significant increase in numbers.

With more seats in the National Assembly and ousting the DA as the official opposition in the province, the KwaZulu-Natal based party is on a high.

The party leadership succession is poised to take center stage after Buthelezi announced he would not stand for re-election at their next national elective conference.

After 100% of votes were counted over the weekend, the IFP celebrated the loudest after registering significant growth since the 2014 polls.

The DA, which managed 517 461 as opposition in 2014 ended with 500 051, while the IFP improved dramatically to 588 046 from 393 949 in 2014.

The ANC emerged with 1 951 027 (or 54.22%) votes, lower than 2014 when they garnered 2 530 827 ballots.

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections. Make sure your News24 app is updated to access all our elections coverage in one place.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter