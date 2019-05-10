More News

LIVE: WATCH: Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'They have rigged our votes.'

10-May-2019 15:36:46

Follow our live update for all you need to know about the election.

Follow the morning edition of the live coverage here

Live feed

Last Checked: 16:43
16:42
16:40
Motsoeneng: "That shows that if I go and work I am going to get numbers in all those provinces. Those numbers there are misleading. They rig our numbers because I know that ... we were supposed to sit at around 40 000."
16:39
Motsoeneng: "I’m very happy that a movement that has been here for just four months, we have done very well. The reality is I could not reach each and every corner. But the numbers come from every province – I have never campaigned in those provinces."
16:37

WATCH: Hlaudi Motsoeneng tells News24 that his party should have gotten at least 40 000 votes and that the election was rigged. 

16:33
16:31
16:29

Pieter-Louis Myburgh responds to Magashule's rejection of allegations that he is part of a plot to hatch a new political party to challenge the ANC: 
16:26

Magashule, on whether people accused of corruption should be removed from the ANC's Parliamentary lists:

"Don’t judge people before you have heard them, before you apply the principle of innocent before proven guilty. The integrity commission report won’t be ignored but ANC members know their rights."
16:21

BREAKING: 

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula hits back at Magashule in Eyewitness News interview, re claims that Ramaphosa cannot take credit alone for elections successes
16:20
Ace Magashule: "Plot" behind "Gangster state" will be revealed, but says his lawyers have advised him not to take legal action or go to the State Capture Commission over the allegations yet. 
16:17

Ace Magashule tells News24 that he sees the release of journalist Pieter Louis-Myburgh's book, "Gangster state", as part of a plot against him.

"Of course I see it that way. A young man of 27 years talking about my struggle in the trenches… I don’t believe he has written that book."
16:15
LIVE: Ace Magashule tells News24 that Cyril Ramaphosa is part of a collective in the ANC and no single person can claim credit for the party's successes.
16:09

16:08

16:07

DA retains Western Cape, but fail to push ANC out of majority in Northern Cape

While the DA has retained the Western Cape, it failed to press the ANC out of an outright majority in the province's northern neighbour, as it had hoped. With all the results in the Western Cape captured, the DA had 55.58% of the vote, compared to the 59.38% it received in the 2014 elections.
16:04

16:01
Top searched Google results today: Everyone wants to know who's won the election. 
15:55

Snapshot of Gauteng vote as of 3:27pm with 73.76% of votes captured:

ANC: 50.27%

DA: 27.66%

EFF: 14.28%

FF Plus: 3.67%

IFP: 0.81%
15:47

WATCH: Cope leader Terror Lekota is live in our studios now: 

15:45

BREAKING: ANC takes Mpumalanga with 70.58% of the vote.

The EFF is now the official opposition in Mpumalanga with 12.79% of the vote. 

Trailing behind in third place is the DA with 9.77%, and the FF Plus with 2.43%. 
15:36

Indelible ink vs biometrics - what the voting experts say

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it's neither appropriate, nor cost effective, to introduce voting technology in the country at this stage.

However, IEC vice-chairperson Janet Love says this is not an absolute, but rather something the commission is continuously evaluating by working with colleagues from around the world.

"The IEC, actually on an ongoing basis, carries out various engagements with colleagues from different parts of the world, people who deal with voting technology, to try and assess the issues of things like the digital equipment for voting. There are various parts of the world that have attempted to use this with varying degrees of success.
15:36

OPINION: Will the ANC's election result keep Ramaphosa safe? 

At the time of writing this piece, about 75% of all votes cast nationally have been counted. As I predicted, the ANC will receive about 57% of the vote.

The DA lost some ground and will receive just below 22% of the vote. The EFF is still picking up slightly and currently sit around the 10% mark.I also predicted that the FF+ would pick up and they have done so quite dramatically – albeit from a very low base.

It was clear to me that many Afrikaans voters who voted DA in the last election did so because they bought the DA's "Let's-unite-against-Zuma" argument. Yet many – particularly in the more northern provinces – never felt 100% comfortable with the DA.

These voters have no problem with Cyril Ramaphosa as president and so went back to a party that they believe represents their needs and concerns – such as language and land.

