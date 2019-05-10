LIVE: WATCH: Hlaudi Motsoeneng: 'They have rigged our votes.'

Indelible ink vs biometrics - what the voting experts say
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it's neither appropriate, nor cost effective, to introduce voting technology in the country at this stage.
However, IEC vice-chairperson Janet Love says this is not an absolute, but rather something the commission is continuously evaluating by working with colleagues from around the world.
"The IEC, actually on an ongoing basis, carries out various engagements with colleagues from different parts of the world, people who deal with voting technology, to try and assess the issues of things like the digital equipment for voting. There are various parts of the world that have attempted to use this with varying degrees of success.