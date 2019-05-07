ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe answers your questions

My question is around what seems to be your blind alliance
towards the DA and I am wondering if this will continue in all provincial and
national issues should you have enough votes? It concerns me that you claim to
hold a moral ground yet you seem to be subject to your alliance with the DA. - Ian Miller
Meshoe: When you are part of a government and there is no absolute majority, someone must form a partnership. If it is a partnership that has to be formed by either the DA or the ANC, and we are asked to form partnerships with someone else, so that there can be progress. when it comes to matters like budgets, that money must be spent. If there is no majority, that money won't be spent. If in a town or a city there is a partnership, if the DA or the ANC comes, you look at how they have performed and if there is corruption. You can't jump into a partnership with a clena heart if there is corruption. We are not married to the DA. If we discover that there are issues with them, then we will reconsider. It's about service delivery. If they are clean, we will help them. When we have agreed to partnerships, it's when we have seen that there is no corruption on their part.
The EFF is off the table. They can't be considered because of their arrogance and lack of respect. Their used to be decorum in Parliament. I believe in respecting a person even though I disagree with them. For as long as the EFF behaves the way that they have behaved, the ACDP will not agree with them.