Trollip: We take collective responsibility for poor showing in elections

13-May-2019 16:01:53

Democratic Alliance's Athol Trollip has said that party leader Mmusi Maimane will not be removed after the party's poor performance in the elections.

17:26
The press briefing comes to an end. 
17:26
Trollip says the party takes collective responsibility for poor results in this year's elections. 
17:23
James Selfe says the party is currently reviewing all its structures. 
17:22
Trollip says they can't make rush decision when it comes to the future of Maimane. 
17:21
He says racial nationalism is on the rise the world over and they can't allow the DA to move towards that direction. 
17:20
Trollip says the DA is not a racial nationalist party, adding that they "took a conscious decision" to build "one South Africa for all". 
17:18
17:14
He praises Maimane for leading the party "from the front" in the Nelson Mandela Bay.
17:13
DA leader Mmusi Maimane remains our leader until the next elective congress, says Trollip.
17:12
Trollip says the DA thanks the people of the Western Cape for retaining them in power in this year's elections.
16:22
16:02
Democratic Alliance leaders, James Selfe, Athol Trollip, national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe, and others brief the media following the party's poor performance in the elections.  
16:02

