ICYMI:
3% in the Western Cape GOOD enough for Herron
For much of Thursday afternoon and early evening, it seemed as if the political dye had been cast in the Western Cape.
From when about 75% of the votes on the provincial ballots were captured, the DA hovered around 55%, the ANC was flirting with 30%, the EFF was reaching for 4% and GOOD remained steady at just over 3%.
At 20:30, with 88.47% of the provincial votes captured, the DA had 55.12%, the ANC 28.8%, the EFF 3.85%, GOOD 3.09%, the ACDP 2.62% and FF Plus 1.71%.