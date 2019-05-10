More News

LIVE: #SAElections2019 - ANC's strong lead persists as vote counting edges closer to completion

10-May-2019 05:35:25
IEC results centre

With official vote counting moving closer to its conclusion, ruling party ANC has already amassed a strong lead, with the DA trailing far behind and the EFF still fighting for relevance.

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections. Make sure your News24 app is updated to access all our elections coverage in one place.

Live feed

Please hit the refresh button to update the stream

bottom
Last Checked: 06:04
05:58

OPINION: 

Ramaphosa's one chance 

Cyril Ramaphosa's first major test will be the announcement of a reduced Cabinet. He has said that the executive needs to be trimmed and his supporters will hold him to this promise, writes Adriaan Basson.

The people have spoken. They have handed President Cyril Ramaphosa one chance to save South Africa and clean up the mess left by his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

The ANC's electoral victory has been the country's gift to Ramaphosa, a trade unionist-turned-millionaire-businessman who played the long game and remained in Zuma's slipstream during the "nine wasted years".

Had Ramaphosa not emerged victorious from the ANC's Nasrec conference in December 2017, the party may have been voted out of power this week. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who has subsequently become one of Ramaphosa's closest allies, was just too close to the Zupta's state capture fire.
05:52

After elections, it's about jobs, investor confidence - and avoiding a Moody's downgrade 

Following the elections, South Africa needs an "enhanced government-business growth coalition" to allow the country to win back the trust of investors and ratings agencies, economist at the North West University Business School, Professor Raymond Parsons, has said.

Parsons is a referential economic commentator, having analysed and studied most of democratic South Africa’s economic trajectory. He authored books including The Mbeki Inheritance in 1999, and Zumanomics, published in 2013.
05:48
05:45
05:36

POLL WATCH: ANC takes strong lead, DA trails far behind while EFF powers on 

President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC will retain its parliamentary majority after polls but with diminished support, complicating efforts to revive the embattled party and the country's flagging economy, results showed on Thursday.

ANC, in power since 1994, surged into the lead with nearly 57% after almost 70% of the votes were officially tallied following Wednesday's vote.

By 22:25 on Thursday evening, 67.54% of the votes had been captured, with the ANC building a healthy lead over its competitors, having amassed 56.76% of the vote.
05:36

ICYMI: 

3% in the Western Cape GOOD enough for Herron 

For much of Thursday afternoon and early evening, it seemed as if the political dye had been cast in the Western Cape.

From when about 75% of the votes on the provincial ballots were captured, the DA hovered around 55%, the ANC was flirting with 30%, the EFF was reaching for 4% and GOOD remained steady at just over 3%. 

At 20:30, with 88.47% of the provincial votes captured, the DA had 55.12%, the ANC 28.8%, the EFF 3.85%, GOOD 3.09%, the ACDP 2.62% and FF Plus 1.71%.
05:36

ICYMI: 

Battleground Gauteng - Strong showing for ANC in JHB, Tshwane, but party well below 60% 

As citizens await the outcome for battleground Gauteng, here is a look at the results trickling in from the across the hotly contested province.

As of 18:15, the ballots from 1 207 voting districts out of 2 771 had been counted in the province, reflecting the ANC in the lead with 52.04% of the vote, the DA in second with 25.75% and the EFF with 14.61%.

The province, which is home to two metros governed by coalitions - the City of Johannesburg and the City of Tshwane - is being closely watched as the results of Wednesday's polls are released.
05:36

ICYMI: 

'Voters are sending us a message' - DA's Winde 

With about three-quarters of the votes in the Western Cape tallied, the DA remained confident that they would retain the province, but also admitted that some introspection was in order as they were unlikely to reach the highs of 2014's results. 

Shortly after 16:00, the DA was at 54.9% of the counted votes.

In 2014, it had 59.3% of the votes. Earlier in the day, the party stood around 52%, but the DA's officials at the Western Cape electoral centre remained optimistic. 
05:36

ICYMI: 

IFP could be official opposition in KZN again 

Early numbers has the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) as a firm contender as the official opposition to the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The party has occupied the second spot since early Thursday morning, reaching 172 230 by afternoon, leading the DA, who managed 100 019 votes. 

In the 2014 national elections, the DA took the title of provincial opposition with 517 461 votes while the IFP garnered just under 400 000 with 393 949. 

With the National Freedom Party (12 534 votes) in disarray this election, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's IFP is set to expand its hold on the province as many Northern Natal constituents return home to him. 
05:35

OPINION: 

Is it time to overhaul the voting system? 

Instead of having blind faith in the IEC and how it has been doing its work for the past 25 years, this election is showing us that we need to place it and the process of how we cast our ballots under increased scrutiny, writes Mandy Wiener. 

As we collectively nurse our electoral hangover, the day after the night before, South Africa needs to do some introspection about how we run our elections.

While the ballot papers are being counted across the country, we are facing some tough realities about extremely worrying voter turnout and questions around the security of the voting system. Claims are being made about double voting as the indelible ink markings on thumbs were easily rubbed off leading to anxiety that the security measures were simply not tight enough.
05:35

ICYMI: 

BLF's Mngxitama blames media for his poor performance at the polls 

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has blamed the media for his party's dismal showing at the polls so far.

BLF, participating in the elections for the first time since it was founded in October 2015, had garnered 0.08% of the national vote, or 6 515 votes by Thursday afternoon.

Mngxitama also blamed his detractors for having wasted his campaigning time by dragging him and his party to court.
05:35

ICYMI: 

Official result announcement may take longer than envisioned 

It may take even longer than expected to tally votes after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced it would conduct a sample audit of results. 

The official results were expected to be announced on Saturday. 

This comes after at least 19 people were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for double voting, News24 reported earlier. The announcement came after the DA lodged an objection calling for an audit of all votes. 

Load Older Posts

top
A NEWS24 WEBSITE
ABOUT US | CONTACT US | TERMS & CONDITIONS
News24 |   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  