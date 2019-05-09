JUST IN: ANC takes an early lead, while FF+ grows support
Good morning, News24 readers! We are live from the IEC’s national results centre in Pretoria, from where we will be keeping you updated with the latest elections results for the next 48 hours.
In addition to the IEC's official results, News24 will make projections during the course of the day, based on our statistical model incorporating historical voting patterns, turnout numbers and live results.
At 06:00 on Thursday morning, with 9%, or 1.6 million, of national ballots counted, the ANC was in the lead with 53%, followed by the DA on 27.8% and the EFF on 7.62%. The FF+ is making a strong showing with 3.79% of the national vote.
It is still early days, particularly in provinces like the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, where very little results have been declared. The current national numbers are largely driven by results from the Western and Northern Cape.
More to follow.