More News

LIVE: #SAElections2019 - ANC takes early lead, FF+ grows as provisional polling numbers trickle in

09-May-2019 06:30:00
IEC results centre

South Africans have had their say and the votes are being tallied up, with some provisional polling numbers already filtering through from what was deemed a peaceful day at the polls.

KEEP TRACK OF ELECTIONS RESULTS ON OUR LIVE MAP

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections. Make sure your News24 app is updated to access all our elections coverage in one place.

Elections 2019

Live feed

Please hit the refresh button to update the stream

bottom
Last Checked: 07:06
06:55
06:44

News24 projects: DA to win the Western Cape, ANC to win Northern Cape 

News24 can project that the DA will hang onto the Western Cape, beating back a strong effort by the FF Plus and with the ANC losing support in the province.

In the Northern Cape the ANC have held off the DA's attempts to wrest the province from the governing party. 
06:27

JUST IN: ANC takes an early lead, while FF+ grows support 

Good morning, News24 readers! We are live from the IEC’s national results centre in Pretoria, from where we will be keeping you updated with the latest elections results for the next 48 hours.

In addition to the IEC's official results, News24 will make projections during the course of the day, based on our statistical model incorporating historical voting patterns, turnout numbers and live results. 

At 06:00 on Thursday morning, with 9%, or 1.6 million, of national ballots counted, the ANC was in the lead with 53%, followed by the DA on 27.8% and the EFF on 7.62%. The FF+ is making a strong showing with 3.79% of the national vote.

It is still early days, particularly in provinces like the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, where very little results have been declared. The current national numbers are largely driven by results from the Western and Northern Cape. 

More to follow.
06:12
06:11
06:10
06:10
06:10
06:09
06:09
06:08
06:08
06:03
06:03

Umnyezane Primary School in Ekurhuleni
06:02
06:02
06:01
06:01
06:00
05:58
05:58
05:51
05:51

ICYMI: 
05:50

ICYMI: 
05:44

ICYMI: 

No alarm as voting day comes to a peaceful end

Voting stations have closed after South Africa's general election on Wednesday, 25 years after the country's transition to democracy under the stewardship of Nelson Mandela.

Provisional polling numbers will arrive by Thursday afternoon, according to Electoral Commission (IEC) officials, with final results due to be announced on Saturday; South Africa's new president will be inaugurated on May 25.

This is the most hotly contested election in South African history, with a record 48 parties on the ballot, 19 more than last time around and nearly double the number that took part in the 1994 elections.
05:44

ICYMI:

Frantic messages from parties in last-minute push to increase voter turnout 

"Don't leave things to chance."

"The race is too close to call…"

"One hour left…"

These were just some of the frantic messages which came from political parties on Wednesday as they furiously tried to get last minute voters to the polls. The SMSes had been coming thick and fast all day, but those sent in the final hours of the day could be seen as parties worried about low voter turnout.
05:44

ICYMI: 

Troubled Alexandra votes without a glitch despite recent shutdown 

Voting in the township of Alexandra just outside of Sandton, Johannesburg went 'smoothly' and without a glitch on Wednesday despite a recent shutdown over service delivery issues in the area.

"We have had residents coming to vote since 07:00 with no disruptions.

"The only difficulty we experienced was with two cancelled votes; one was due to someone changing their mind and another vote had to be cancelled due to the ballot being torn. Despite these challenges, voting has been smooth," presiding electoral officer at the 12th Avenue Church voting station, Fortunate Mkhize told News24 on Wednesday.
05:44

ICYMI: 

Northern KZN busier than usual with Zuma, Buthelezi voting 

Fanfare and a bit of political pageantry livened up the normally peaceful northern countryside of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday as heavyweight politicians including former President Jacob Zuma and IFP leader Mangosothu Buthelezi cast their votes. 

Zuma, who was said to be slightly under the weather with flu, was joined in a queue by his wife MaKhumalo when he cast his vote at Ntolwane Primary School in his home town of Nkandla. 

While he said very little following his vote, Zuma encouraged citizens to vote. He also observed that many newer smaller parties had emerged which he said was a sign of a growing democracy. Zuma was, however, critical of the media, saying that more should have been done to inform the electorate of the smaller parties. 
05:43

ICYMI: 

'Ballot box' found at house turns out to be full of toilet rolls 

In what turned out to be a false alarm, amidst other reports of problems with ballot boxes in the country, police and the military were called in to inspect a house where the occupants were allegedly keeping a ballot box, The Citizen reported. But it later reportedly emerged that the box was actually just a utility box that was used to store toilet rolls.

Tempers reportedly flared between the ANC and the DA over the issue, with the ANC calling in the police to investigate the allegation.

According to The Citizen, the DA accused the ANC of manufacturing outrage to spread lies about the DA, as DA members had been seen at the house.

The owner of the house was reportedly furious. The incident apparently took place after he invited the man into his house so that he could use the bathroom. 
05:43

ICYMI: 

Malema reacts to wife's nail controversy: What's next? Women being asked to remove their weaves to vote 

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) volunteers and staff should know the rules which govern elections "by heart", after his wife was almost forced to remove one of her nails before she could cast her vote in Seshego, Limpopo.

Mantwa Matlala-Malema and her husband arrived at a polling station in the EFF commander-in-chief's hometown around 11:00.

Once inside, Mantwa was told she would have to remove one of her artificial nails so that the official could mark her finger.

Malema, speaking after casting his vote, said he found this "bizarre".
05:43

ICYMI: 

Second elderly person dies on the way to the voting booth 

An ANC activist in her 70s died a few steps away from a polling booth in Gauteng, the party confirmed on Wednesday.

She is the second person reported to have died at a polling station on election day.

The ANC did not release the activist's name.

ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe told News24 on Wednesday afternoon that the woman who died in Emfuleni was approaching the booth when she collapsed.
05:43

ICYMI: 

Two queues incident at Wellington voting station not racist - IEC Western Cape head 

A video purporting to show people divided along race in two separate voting queues in the Western Cape, has been rubbished by the provincial election head.

Courtney Sampson, Western Cape IEC head, says the now viral video shot at a Wellington voting station, was, in fact, depicting a logistical decision by election officials to accommodate students filling in VEC4 forms.

A VEC4 is a form that is used by the IEC to accommodate voters who are not voting in the voting station that they are registered in.
05:43

ICYMI: 

Home Affairs issues 110 000 temporary IDs for elections since Monday

Some people left getting ready to vote right down to the wire, with 110 000 people applying for or collecting temporary IDs since Monday, the Department of Home Affairs said on Wednesday. 

Judging by the packed hall at Cape Town's Barrack Street offices, extending opening hours until 21:00 since Monday has not been a waste of time. 

Some of the people waiting wore their party colours - a T-shirt, or a doek, or a scarf tied to a handbag strap.

A carload of ANC supporters pulled up with party flags fluttering out of their window. Supporters bailed out of the car and ran up the steps while others, who had been waiting on the steps, joined in as loud party songs boomed from the vehicle as it sped off.
05:43

ICYMI: 

Low voter turnout in townships could be a worry for ANC - Dawie Scholtz 

As voter turnout data starts to trickle in, early analysis shows a worrying drop in township turnout numbers. While the data is not conclusive or representative of the whole country, it could indicate a problem for the ANC in particular. 

"As of 13:00, in our suburban sample 36.5% of voters turned out, and 28% of the township sample turned out," said News24 election analyst Dawie Scholtz.

"This is a gap that is emerging between townships and suburbs, as turnout as of 13:00 is higher in suburbs than in townships, and this would be of serious concern to the ANC."

Load Older Posts

top
A NEWS24 WEBSITE
ABOUT US | CONTACT US | TERMS & CONDITIONS
News24 |   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  