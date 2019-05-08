More News

LIVE: #SAElections2019 - South Africans make their mark across the country

08-May-2019 05:58:00
IEC voting station

Election day has officially arrived and South Africans across the country are queuing up at polling stations to make their mark and have their say.

SA's sixth free elections: Will the ANC be punished for state capture? 

South Africans will deliver their verdict on an ANC government whose last term of office has been beset by corruption, state capture and poor governance when they go to the polls in the country’s sixth democratic election on Wednesday.

Voting stations countrywide will open their doors at 7am and will remain open until 9pm. More than 27 million South Africans out of an eligible voting population of almost 35 million have registered to vote.

The governing ANC will be looking to limit the damage wrought on its support base by years of scandal, while the DA – the official opposition – is under pressure to maintain its growth trajectory. Julius Malema’s EFF, formed in 2013 when he led his supporters out of the ANC, looks set to be the big winners with exponential growth in support expected.
06:08
05:58

Everything you need to know before you go vote 

Millions of South Africans will on Wednesday go to the polls to elect our next national and provincial governments. If it is your first time, or you need a refresher - this is what you need to know.
05:58

ICYMI: 

City of Johannesburg to deploy 3 000 metro police across the city on election day 

The City of Johannesburg has deployed 3 000 Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers split across two shifts ahead of voting day on Wednesday.

The City says the officers will be deployed to oversee traffic management and safety.

"JMPD Officers will remain on election duty until the evening of May 9 to assist with safety, traffic management at voting stations, escorting ballot boxes across the city as well as patrolling at the result centre in Auckland Park in order to mitigate any disruptions that may occur," mayoral committee member for safety and security, Michael Sun said in a statement. 
05:58

ICYMI: 

Campaign controversy: 'ANC didn't yet pay back elections donation', says Survé 

Sekunjalo group head Iqbal Survé is waiting for the Western Cape ANC to return R1m after an about-face in which the acting provincial leader ordered the 11th-hour election donation returned due to the probe into the Public Investment Corporation's investment in Sekunjalo.

"There has been no formal communication to Sekunjalo from the ANC Western Cape regarding the return of the donation," said Survé in a statement, adding that he had always donated to the party.

"We understand that it cannot be returned because it has been disbursed already," Survé told News24. "They have not returned the money."

On Sunday Survé announced that he was donating money towards food and transport for the party's 15 000 election volunteers in the Western Cape.
05:58

ICYMI: 

SA has been happier leading up to elections - index 

South Africans have been getting happier and happier in the days leading up to the election.

That's according to a new happiness index developed by wellbeing economists Professor Talita Greyling and Dr Stephanie Roussouw, which measures South Africa's 'Gross National Happiness' (GNH) by analysing their tweets.

The nation's mood is then measured on a scale of 1 to 10 – with 1 being very unhappy and 10 being very happy.
05:58

ICYMI: 

BLF eyes 10 seats in Parliament, seeks to unite all 'black parties' 

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama is praying for a political miracle: that his party garners enough votes for 10 seats in the National Assembly.

Mngxitama says while his party has spent more time in the courts fighting bids to get it removed from the ballot paper, he believes it has "turned a corner" and will be able to capture the imagination of South African voters on Wednesday.

In a one-on-one interview with News24, Mngxitama said: "We just need enough votes to have a voice in Parliament."

Asked if he believes this could happen, he said: "Miracles are known to happen".
05:58

ICYMI: 

Voters must make their mark, says IEC as it sends a warning to disgruntled South Africans 

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has once again urged disgruntled South Africans not to disrupt the voting processes and allow people their constitutional right to vote on Wednesday.

Giving a final update on their election readiness on Tuesday, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo called for peace and calm ahead of the big day on Wednesday. 

"Let voting continue peacefully, calmly and without disruption and let us once against show the world that South Africa remains a shining light of democracy in action," Mamabolo said."The campaigning has been done; it is now the turn of the voters to have their say."
05:58

ICYMI: 

'Ramaphosa has abandoned Durban' - Maimane's last push to woo KZN 

In a vigorous attempt to woo KwaZulu-Natal voters, DA leader Mmusi Maimane told Durban residents that President Cyril Ramaphosa had failed them and he urged them to vote for the DA.

He was quick to criticise the country's number one citizen on Tuesday during a rally in KwaMashu's  C Section, where he addressed a group of supporters.

Referring to recent violent protests in the city, Maimane said Ramaphosa had visited the area "but he didn't bother to intervene in this situation".

