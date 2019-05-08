ICYMI:
Campaign controversy: 'ANC didn't yet pay back elections donation', says Survé
Sekunjalo group head Iqbal Survé is waiting for the Western Cape ANC to return R1m after an about-face in which the acting provincial leader ordered the 11th-hour election donation returned due to the probe into the Public Investment Corporation's investment in Sekunjalo.
"There has been no formal communication to Sekunjalo from the ANC Western Cape regarding the return of the donation," said Survé in a statement, adding that he had always donated to the party.
"We understand that it cannot be returned because it has been disbursed already," Survé told News24. "They have not returned the money."
On Sunday Survé announced that he was donating money towards food and transport for the party's 15 000 election volunteers in the Western Cape.