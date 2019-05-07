Why does the ANC prioritise old comrades that sleep in
parliament, have no sense or urgency or reality and forget that the youth, not
men in their 50s and 60s, are the future of ANC? - Ncema Motalane
Lamola: ANC is currently in the process of infusing a new generation. You need a mixture of various generations and the strength comes from that generation. The world is becoming younger and younger, and the ANC now has a policy where 20% of our MPs must be young. It will grow from that. There's an infusion from various generations - the Fees Must Fall youth, ourselves, ANCYL, into the ANC. The ANC structures across the country are also young. It's a very young, vibrant generation. (Youth is defined as under 35) Remember that the ANC is a 100 year old organisation. The IFP has the same problems that we are grappling with. The 20% will be increased more as we go forward.