LIVE: This is what the 6th Parliament may look like

11-May-2019 15:07:00
elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is set to announce the results of the 2019 general elections by late afternoon as vote counting has been completed.

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections. Make sure your News24 app is updated to access all our elections coverage in one place.

Live feed

Last Checked: 17:10
16:08
16:07

The margin of the ANC’s election victory is within the range anticipated by most analysts and has buoyed financial markets.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is now expected to implement structural reforms to revive an economy that has expanded by less than 2% annually for the past four years.
14:50
14:41

Duarte says they have agreed to the audit of results put forward by smaller parties and are awaiting the outcome.

They look forward to the IEC's response. While it's unfortunate that there has been an objection, they do need the answers they ask for, says Duarte.
14:39
14:38
14:37
14:37
14:36

SG Ace Magashule says SA's democracy is maturing and is evident in the 48 parties contesting elections.

This is a wake up call for the party to continue building.

Once they have analysed their results they will have another press conference where they will present facts.
14:35
The ANC say they are happy with results because they came from a low base. Looking at where they were in 2016, they have gone up. The party says this is a huge boost of confidence.
14:34
14:30
14:30
The party, says Duarte, needs to correct their mistakes and move quickly to deal with corruption and take the country on a high path of growth and development.
14:29
14:29
14:28
Duarte: This election has been about an ANC that people want. They want an ANC that is united and in its unity remains true to the values and principles on which it was founded.
14:27
14:26
14:25
14:25
The party commits to a sustained programme of renewal to stem selfishness. They have no doubt that a lot still has to be done and are humbled by the messages sent by the people.
14:24
14:23
14:22
Duarte says they will improve their services, build infrastructure and create jobs. The party is pleased with their results in the Northern Cape which oppositions claimed they would win. In Gauteng the party received the majority of votes.
14:21
ANC's Jessie Duarte says south Africans have consolidated their gains to freedom. South Africans have risen to the occasion and demonstrated that out democracy is maturing. Citizens have put their trust in ANC to lead people to a better life.
14:20
14:20
14:19

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said although the party believes the elections were not fair or free, it is the larger electoral system that is the core of the issues.

She says that the process is undemocratic and this is evident in the results where the corrupt has still maintained power.

These issues with the larger electoral process, said Hlubi-Majola, cannot be rectified through the courts.
14:18

Smaller parties are seemly breaking ranks.

At least eight parties will allegedly withdraw from the court case lodged against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to contest the 2019 national and provincial elections.

On Friday, a group of about 30 smaller parties who have contested this year’s elections took their concerns to court, saying the results are not correct and their own results had not yet been reflected in their voting districts.

Speaking to some parties at IEC’s National Results Operations Centre, a rumour had been doing the rounds that some parties were going to pull out of the case.

These parties confirmed they got wind of parties who no longer wanted to participate.

Currently, a meeting is being held to discuss this after which some parties will brief the media.

14:14
14:00
13:57
13:55

The ANC has retained Gauteng, one of the most hotly contested provinces in this year’s general election.

The DA hoped that opposition parties will force the ANC to under 50% and that a coalition government could take control of the country’s richest province, but a poor showing by the party put paid to any hopes it might have had.

The EFF continued on its growth trajectory and it, as well as the Freedom Front Plus, will have bigger representation in the provincial legislature.

The final percentages (with 2014 figures in brackets) are:   

ANC: 50,19% (53,6%)   

DA: 27,45% (30,8)   

EFF: 14,69% (10,3%)   

FF Plus: 3,56% (1,2%)
13:52
13:28

The attorney acting on behalf of 35 small political parties that are threatening the IEC to force a rerun of the election, has withdrawn as attorney of record.

Hans-Jurie Moolman, who is also a DA councillor from Tlokwe in Potchefstroom, was helping the smaller parties find new legal council after withdrawing on Saturday.

This was confirmed by James Selfe, the DA's federal executive chairperson.

Selfe previously told News24 that they were currently in discussion with Moolman because they believed he was conflicted.

Moolman also confirmed that he had withdrawn as the attorney of record, but maintained that he does not agree that there is a conflict of interest.

However, holding to professional ethics, “even a perception of bias that would impact on my integrity is enough for me to stand back,” he told News24.

13:21

The Independent Electoral Commission announced that the Stats General would conduct audit from a sample size of 1020 voting stations after grievances were laid resulting to voting irregularities on Wednesday.

According to a lawyers letter by the IEC, the meeting was supposed to take place at 12:00 on Saturday, however the meeting has been delayed according to some of the smaller parties involved in the dispute.

A number of parties have formed a coalition and threatened to interdict the declaration of the election results.

The coalition’s lawyer has written to the IEC about their intentions also asking that a full audit be done on the elections by an independent body.

The group of small parties, who didn’t do well in the elections, have claimed that the elections have not been free or fair.
13:19

The ANC retained its traditional heartland, the Eastern Cape, with 68.74 % of the vote on the provincial ballot when the final voting station was captured at around 23:30 on Friday evening.

However, it saw a slight drop in support, as it obtained 70.09% of the vote in 2014.

The DA, with 15.73 % is in second place, and the EFF in third with 7.84 %.

12:59

Through a lawyer's letter seen by News24, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has said there is no basis in law to interdict the declaration of the election results and that it will oppose any legal action.

This formed part of a response by the IEC to a number of smaller parties which have threatened to approach the courts to stop the results from being announced.

The group of disgruntled parties is also calling for a full audit conducted by an independent firm and for the elections to be re-run.
12:51
The Stats General is expected to meet with the Political Liaison Committee soon to give his report on the sample size audit that he conducted using data from 1020 voting stations. He was supposed to meet with them at 12:00, but that’s been delayed.
12:50
12:49
12:37
12:30
12:15
12:06

While the ANC has taken North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga as expected, the Economic Freedom Fighters will feel they have scored crucial victories in these provinces, growing their support to either maintain or ascend to the official opposition for the next five years.

The ANC has taken the Northern Cape with 57.54% of the votes, the North West with 61.87%, Mpumalanga with 77.23% and Limpopo with 75.49% of ballots cast.  

While the governing party has retained control of these provinces, support for the black, green and gold has dropped across the board.

Meanwhile, the EFF has not only made inroads at a national level, but the party has grown across all provinces and is now the official opposition in three provinces surrounding Gauteng to the east, north and west of the province - Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West.
11:55
11:52

Snapshot of Gauteng at 11:46am:

Only two voting districts out of 2771 are outstanding.

Total votes case: 4 353 429

Voter turnout: 68.29%

ANC – 50.19%

DA – 27.46%

EFF – 14.68%

FF Plus – 3.56%

IFP – 0.88%

ACDP – 0.71%
11:46
11:42
11:35

The ANC looks set to retain control of the Gauteng provincial government as counting of votes creeps closer to completion.

The governing party inched across the 50% mark early on Saturday morning and cleared the threshold to form a provincial executive.

11:31

The IEC's Results Operational Centre on Saturday morning was largely deserted as battle-weary party agents, IEC officials and journalists made their way back to the cavernous hall with the casino-like atmosphere where the coup de grace was about to be delivered.

But whatever happens in the next five years, it will all be based on events at the ROC over the last couple of days.

READ HERE:

