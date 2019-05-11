LIVE: This is what the 6th Parliament may look like

The attorney acting on behalf of 35 small political parties that are threatening the IEC to force a rerun of the election, has withdrawn as attorney of record.
Hans-Jurie Moolman, who is also a DA councillor from Tlokwe in Potchefstroom, was helping the smaller parties find new legal council after withdrawing on Saturday.
This was confirmed by James Selfe, the DA's federal executive chairperson.
Selfe previously told News24 that they were currently in discussion with Moolman because they believed he was conflicted.
Moolman also confirmed that he had withdrawn as the attorney of record, but maintained that he does not agree that there is a conflict of interest.
However, holding to professional ethics, “even a perception of bias that would impact on my integrity is enough for me to stand back,” he told News24.