Magashule to incoming Cabinet: 'The ANC, not your conscience, must lead you'

Newly elected Cabinet members should not be led by their conscience, but by the ANC.

This was the call from ANC secretary general Ace Magashule in an interview with News24's Tshidi Madia on Friday at the national elections results centre in Tshwane, Gauteng.

The ANC is expected to win the national vote with about 57% of support.

Magashule told News24 that he was looking forward to seeing "men and women who work hard, who are loyal to South Africans, loyal to the Constitution, loyal to the organisation (the ANC)" in Cabinet.

Magashule said new ministers, who are members of Parliament, should not be led by their conscience, but by the ANC.

"It is the organisation that put you there."

Asked whether he credits President Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC's electoral victory, Magashule said Ramaphosa's name was not on the ballot and that he was part of a collective.

"Cyril Ramaphosa is not the organisation. Cyril Ramaphosa did not stand in any election. Cyril Ramaphosa is part of the ANC, don't isolate him from the ANC. The ANC is not me," Magashule said.

He admitted that he was wrong to publicly claim, during the election campaign, that his cellphone was bugged by rogue state operators. "Maybe I should have handled it inside the organisation."

Asked whether he believes he was the victim of a plot to unseat him as secretary-general, Magashule said he does not worry about plots.

Referring to author Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book on him titled Gangster State, Magashule said he doesn't "believe a man of 27 years can talk of my struggle credentials". Myburgh is 34.

Magashule then claimed Myburgh didn't really write that book and that "things will unfold".

Asked by Madia whether he had instituted legal action against the book, Magashule said his lawyers were advising him to "wait". But legal action will be taken, he said.

"My conscience is very clear. I have not done everything wrong," said the man who was closely linked to the controversial Gupta family and to a decade of alleged state capture in the Free State.

In response to Magashule, former Gauteng MEC for education Mary Metcalfe tweeted: "I disagree. One's conscience must always lead."

