Malema reiterates: 'DA should let us run Tshwane'

The EFF is to enter into talks with the DA in a bid to take control of Tshwane, party leader Julius Malema said on Thursday at a media briefing to reflect on its performance during the elections.

"The mayoral candidate is going to be the leader of the EFF in Tshwane... Let EFF leaders in Tshwane lead the municipality of Tshwane."

Malema said the party was also in power sharing talks with the DA over the Johannesburg metro.

DA Tshwane mayor a caretaker until end of elections

Referring to DA mayor Stevens Mokgalapa as a 'caretaker mayor', Malema said the party was not planning on challenging his position through a motion of no-confidence.

"Let us do it in a manner that is not going to be disruptive. If the DA refuses then these other options will come in but so far we are talking and we don't foresee any hostilities about the possibility of power sharing. We will have a mayor in Tshwane, the DA will have MMC's (Members of the Mayoral Committee). The DA will have a mayor in Johannesburg and the EFF will have MMC's."

This is not the first time Malema has suggested the party would assume power in Tshwane.

Speaking to News24 shortly before the elections, Malema said the party would take over the city after the elections as part of its negotiations during coalition talks.

The EFF is in an informal relationship with the DA in the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane and it is through Malema's party that the second largest political party in South Africa was able to take control of the capital city from the ANC in the 2016 local government elections.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi told News24 that Malema had requested a meeting with the DA, which is likely to take place next week.

"The EFF has requested a meeting with the leadership of our party regarding hung councils... that is all for now," Malatsi told News24.

Mashaba is my hero - Malema

Malema added that he was 'reluctant' to initiate any talks on Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba's future, saying he enjoyed the ANC's annoyance at Mashaba.

In the past few months, Malema has changed his tune over Mashaba, going as far as telling News24 he would beg Mashaba to retain his position as mayor if the EFF were to win Gauteng, which, in the end it failed to do.

"Everytime they speak, that Mashaba is traumatizing them. Anyone who traumatizes the ANC is my hero... Why remove a person who is a big problem of the ANC. We support Mashaba and we think he must remain."

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections. Make sure your News24 app is updated to access all our elections coverage in one place.