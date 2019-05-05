Malema to Ramaphosa: Come clean on Cabinet offer

EFF leader Julius Malema has challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to tell the truth over claims he offered both Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu ministerial posts when he came into power as state president in 2018.

Malema, speaking on PowerFM last week, claimed Ramaphosa made the offer while meeting with the two, who rejected the offer saying he should be given a chance to do his own thing.

"I know Cyril for who he is, he is a negotiator, he was trying to take chances for the sake of peace perhaps in Parliament, but also for the liquidation of the EFF because I've seen how they liquidated Azapo, I was there."

After a bit of silence, the office of the presidency, through his spokesperson Khusela Diko released a damning statement calling the claims "utter fabrication".

"While the appointment of members of the national executive committee is the sole prerogative of the president and as such, not a matter we would wish to engage in a public discussion, the utterances of the leader of the EFF claiming to have been offered a Cabinet position are utter fabrication, peddled for reasons known only to those who spread them."

On Sunday, a bereaved Malema took to the stage at the EFF's Tshela Thupa rally, the party's last big engagement ahead of the national elections taking place on Wednesday. This was also just a day after his beloved grandmother Sarah Malema passed away.

"I said Ramaphosa, not presidency," shot back Malema during his speech.

He went on to dare the president to lie about the meeting and the offer made.

"Gana gape o tla ntseba ke mang," said Malema, daring Ramaphosa to deny his claims.

