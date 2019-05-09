More than 1 000 voting districts still need to be tallied in Gauteng

It is too early to determine which party will take Gauteng, as more than 1 000 voting districts still have to be counted.



As of 15:57, a total of 1 025 out of 2 771 voting districts - more than a million votes - had been counted, amounting to 36.92%.

The province, which has 6 million registered voters, calculated 1 275 378 valid votes. Of those votes, 10 808 were spoilt.



At 15:45, the ANC enjoyed the lead, with 50.73 % of the votes counted in its favour, which translates to 647 036 votes, while the DA was coming in second with 27.23%, which translates to 347 298 votes.

The third largest political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, was in third place with 14.11% of the support, which translates 179 949 votes.

These results, however, are premature as Gauteng's major metros - Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and the City of Johannesburg - are yet to be tallied in full.

The ANC has governed Gauteng since 1994, when South Africa held its first ever democratic elections.

In 1999, the ANC retained 67.85% of the votes. This grew in 2004, when it took the province with 68.40% of the votes.

Things took a turn in the 2009 elections, when support for the ANC in the province decreased by 4%, leaving it with 64.04% of the votes.

The trend continued in the 2014 elections, when support dropped to 53.59%, with the DA trailing on 30.78%.

The vote counting continues.

