News24 projects: DA to win the Western Cape, ANC to win Northern Cape

IEC results centre (File)
News24
can project that the DA
will hang onto the Western Cape, beating back a
strong effort by the FF Plus and with the ANC losing support in the province.
In the Northern Cape the ANC have
held off the DA’s attempts to wrest the province from the governing party.
According
to News24’s statistical model based on available
and representative results in the Western Cape:
- The
DA will hang onto their majority, but it
could be less than the 57% it secured in 2014.
- The
ANC have lost support and will come in at under 30%. It secured 34% in
2014.
- The
EFF looks set to garner support of around 3,6% and the Good party to
receive around 4%.
- The
FF Plus did not make significant inroads in the province.
- These
numbers are based on almost 17% of votes counted and a voter turnout of
65%.
In the
Northern Cape, News24’s projects shows:
- The
ANC will retain their majority with support of approximately 57% in the province.
- The
FF Plus has improved their position, taking
away support from the DA.
- The
DA’s support among white voters dropped from 82% to 64%, with support
going to the FF Plus.
- The
DA however are offsetting these losses with increased support from black voters, with overall support
increasing from 23,4% to 26,0%.
- Low
voter turnout at 64%.
News24’s
elections analyst Dawie Scholtz says the DA’s support in the Western Cape,
although lower than in 2014, has remained relatively stable. “They will be
marginally down on the previous election and could end up in the region of
55%.”
It doesn’t
seem as if the assault by the FF Plus, who launched a major campaign in the Western
Cape to lure voters away from the DA, was overtly successful but the party is growing nationally. “We are seeing
the FF Plus making major inroads into the DA’s support base among white voters,
especially in the inland areas, but not in the Western Cape. Many voters in the
Western Cape did for example vote for the DA provincially but FF Plus
nationally.”
Patricia de
Lille’s Good is on course to receive support of 4%.
Scholtz
says the big game changer in the province is the differential between voter turnout
in suburban areas and in rural areas and townships, where almost 75% of voters
went to the polls, but only 63% of the latter went.
These same
voting patterns repeated itself in the Northern Cape, according to Scholtz,
with a differential of 16% between suburban and rural and townships. De Lille’s
Good, even though the party had their most visible campaign outside of Cape
Town, will probably not reach 1% of support in this
province.
The DA will be disappointed with its Northern Cape result.
It identified the region as one of the two provinces where they felt the ANC
could be forced to under 50%. The party also invested significant time and
money into campaigning the sparsely populated province.
* News24 will make more projection as reliable and tested data becomes available.