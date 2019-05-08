No ID? No problem! Home Affairs is open until 9pm

If you find yourself without any form of ID on election day, you may still have a chance to make your cross.

The Department of Home Affairs has extended its office hours and will be open from 07:00 until 21:00 on Wednesday, when voting stations close.

This means you can either collect your ID book or card, which has been gathering dust at your local home affairs office, or apply for a temporary ID certificate that will enable you to vote.

"In support of the general elections, the Department of Home Affairs will extend operational hours at front offices in a drive to assist eligible voters to collect identity documents they had applied for, or to apply for IDs or temporary identity certificates," the department said in a statement.

"Home Affairs front offices will provide public services...on election day, May 8, 2019, from 07:00 in the morning until 21:00 in the evening when IEC voting stations close.

"When you are in possession of an enabling document, like a smart ID card, green ID book or temporary identity certificate, you are afforded an opportunity to cast your vote. Without any of these forms of identification, supplied exclusively by Home Affairs, you cannot vote in South Africa's democratic elections."

Uncollected ID documents

The department said it was worrying that, by end of March 2019, the department had recorded a total of 355 257 uncollected smart ID cards and 3 620 uncollected green ID books.

"The total of all uncollected identity documents stood at 358 877, comprising uncollected smart ID cards and green ID books.

Gauteng has the highest number of uncollected smart ID cards, at 101 787, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (with 55 634 uncollected smart cards) and the Eastern Cape (46 504). The Northern Cape has the lowest, with 12 255.

"The department therefore appeals to citizens to collect their smart ID cards or green ID books, or to apply for temporary identity certificates so that they may exercise their democratic right to vote.

"It requests stakeholder forums, as well as community structures and leaders, to work closely with communities in urging people to collect their documents.

"Ahead of the elections, the department extends warm words of gratitude to all officials who will be on duty in support of the elections."

