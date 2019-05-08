No ID? No problem! Home Affairs is open until 9pm

If you find yourself without any form of ID on
election day, you may still have a chance to make your cross.
The Department of Home Affairs has extended its
office hours and will be open from 07:00 until 21:00 on Wednesday, when voting
stations close.
This means you can either collect your ID book or
card, which has been gathering dust at your local home affairs office, or apply
for a temporary ID certificate that will enable you to vote.
"In support of the general elections, the
Department of Home Affairs will extend operational hours at front offices in a
drive to assist eligible voters to collect identity documents they had applied
for, or to apply for IDs or temporary identity certificates," the
department said in a statement.
"Home Affairs front offices will provide
public services...on election day, May 8, 2019, from 07:00 in the morning until
21:00 in the evening when IEC voting stations close.
"When you are in possession of an enabling
document, like a smart ID card, green ID book or temporary identity
certificate, you are afforded an opportunity to cast your vote. Without any of
these forms of identification, supplied exclusively by Home Affairs, you cannot
vote in South Africa's democratic elections."
Uncollected ID documents
The department said it was worrying that, by end of
March 2019, the department had recorded a total of 355 257 uncollected smart ID
cards and 3 620 uncollected green ID books.
"The total of all uncollected identity
documents stood at 358 877, comprising uncollected smart ID cards and green ID
books.
Gauteng has the highest number of uncollected smart
ID cards, at 101 787, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (with 55 634 uncollected smart
cards) and the Eastern Cape (46 504). The Northern Cape has the lowest, with 12
255.
"The department therefore appeals to citizens
to collect their smart ID cards or green ID books, or to apply for temporary
identity certificates so that they may exercise their democratic right to vote.
"It requests stakeholder forums, as well as
community structures and leaders, to work closely with communities in urging
people to collect their documents.
"Ahead of the elections, the department
extends warm words of gratitude to all officials who will be on duty in support
of the elections."
