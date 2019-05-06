'Nothing untoward': IEC reacts to social media video of woman transferring ballot papers

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says there is nothing untoward about a video circulating on social media of a woman transferring ballot papers from what appears to be a blue bag, into the IEC's official ballot box.

The video, which was circulated widely on social media on Monday, had users on Twitter skeptical about what was happening.

In the video, a woman is seen transferring ballot papers from a bag into the IEC's ballot box while a man looks on.

However, as Monday saw the kick-start of casting of special votes, the IEC responded to a tweet by user @tumisole, saying "there is nothing untoward".

In his tweet, @tumisole said: "@IECSouthAfrica, please see this [referring to the video] and provide an update! This is worrying!"

In response, the IEC tweeted: "Nothing untoward in this video. Standard process for ballots (in their double-envelopes) cast during home visits to be transferred from the blue IEC bag to the ballot box at the voting station for safekeeping. Thanks for checking." — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) May 6, 2019

Special voting will continue on Tuesday in the lead up to the main voting day on Wednesday, May 8.



On Monday, the IEC explained the process of special votes, saying "the marked ballot papers are first placed in an unmarked envelope, which is then inserted into a second envelope which is marked with the voting and voter's particulars for verification".

"The envelope is then placed in the ballot box or bag [for home visits]".

Special voters' ballot papers will be opened and counted after voting stations close on Wednesday, the IEC said.

